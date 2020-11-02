KingSett Acquires Units of Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KingSett Real Estate Growth LP No. 7 (“KSLP7”) and KingSett Canadian Real Estate Income Fund LP (“CREIF”), limited partnerships managed by and affiliated with KingSett Capital Inc., announced today that on November 2, 2020, pursuant to the initial public offering (the “Offering”) of Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund (the “Fund”), KSLP7 acquired 3,207,935 class C trust units of the Fund (“Class C Units”) at a price of $12.50 per Class C Unit for an aggregate subscription price of $40,099,187.50 and CREIF acquired 3,207,935 Class C Units at a price of $12.50 per Class C Unit for an aggregate subscription price of $40,099,187.50.

Pursuant to the declaration of trust governing the Fund (the “Declaration of Trust”), the Class C Units are convertible into class A trust units (“Class A Units”) and class F trust units (“Class F Units”) in the capital of the Fund at specified ratios. The Class A Units are also convertible into Class F Units of the Fund at a specified ratio.Upon completion of the Offering, the Class C Units owned by KSLP7 represented approximately 12.8% of all issued and outstanding Class C Units and would represent (i) approximately 38.9% of all issued and outstanding Class A Units, assuming the Class C Units owned by KSLP7 were converted into Class A Units in accordance with the Declaration of Trust, and (ii) approximately 45.1% of all issued and outstanding Class F Units, assuming that the Class C Units owned by KSLP7 were converted into Class F Units in accordance with the Declaration of Trust. Upon completion of the Offering, the Class C Units owned by CREIF represented approximately 12.8% of all issued and outstanding Class C Units and would represent (i) approximately 38.9% of all issued and outstanding Class A Units, assuming that the Class C Units owned by CREIF were converted into Class A Units in accordance with the Declaration of Trust, and (ii) approximately 45.1% of all issued and outstanding Class F Units, assuming that the Class C Units owned by CREIF were converted into Class F Units in accordance with the Declaration of Trust.KSLP7’s and CREIF’s ownership of Class C Units is for investment purposes. KSLP7 and CREIF, respectively, may acquire additional trust units of the Issuer (“Units”) or may dispose of any or all Units held from time to time through, among other things, the purchase or sale of Units on the open market or in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as KSLP7 or CREIF, respectively, may deem advisable depending upon an ongoing evaluation of the Units, the Issuer, prevailing market conditions, the availability of Units at prices that would make the purchase or sale of Units desirable, other investment opportunities, liquidity requirements of KSLP7 or CREIF and/or other considerations.For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws, please see the Fund’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.Contact Information:KSLP7 / CREIF

Scotia Plaza, 40 King Street West

Suite 3700, PO Box 110

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3Y2

(416) 687-6700

Attention: David Vernon, Chief Legal Officer



