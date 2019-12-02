Kinross announces sale of royalty portfolio to Maverix Metals for total consideration of $74 million

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its royalty portfolio to Maverix Metals Inc. (“Maverix”) for total consideration of US$74 million, which includes US$25 million in cash and approximately 11.2 million Maverix common shares, representing a 9.4% ownership interest in Maverix.

“This agreement realizes the value of our royalty portfolio today while also providing upside exposure through a meaningful equity position in Maverix, a company with a proven track record of growth,” said J. Paul Rollinson, President and CEO of Kinross Gold.As part of the transaction, Kinross will enter into an investor rights agreement with Maverix on closing, which among other customary terms and conditions, will provide Kinross with pre-emptive rights to participate in any future equity financings to maintain its ownership position. The transaction is targeted to close on or before year-end 2019. Kinross’ royalty portfolio is comprised of 25 precious metals royalties, including interests in Integra Resources’ DeLamar project in Idaho, Polymetal’s Omolon Hub operations in Russia, Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp’s Cerro Casale project in Chile, Premier Gold Mines’ McCoy Cove project in Nevada, Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef project in Ontario, and a number of early stage development and exploration projects.Maverix Metals is a gold-focused, emerging royalty and streaming company with a globally diversified portfolio of 80 total assets, of which 13 are operating. Maverix’s shares trade on the TSX (symbol: MMX) and NYSE American (symbol: MMX).Paradigm Capital acted as Kinross’ financial advisor in connection with the transaction.About Kinross Gold Corporation

