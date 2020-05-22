Kinross announces suspension of strike at Tasiast mine

TORONTO, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) announced today that the strike by unionized employees at its Tasiast mine has been suspended at the request of the Government of Mauritania.

The recent shutdown, which began on May 5th and ended today, is not expected to materially affect 2020 production or the development of the 24k expansion. The Company has adhered to the three-year collective labour agreement finalized in Q4 2019, all applicable labour codes, and rigorously complied with all government mandates related to COVID-19 prior to the strike and will continue to do so going forward. While the Company disagrees with the basis for the strike, it remains open to discussions with the staff delegates.About Kinross Gold Corporation

