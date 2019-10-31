Kinross files updated technical report for Tasiast

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE: KGC) (“Kinross”) today filed an updated technical report for its Tasiast mine in Mauritania. The technical report incorporates updates related to the current Tasiast operation and provides comprehensive details regarding the recently announced Tasiast 24k project that is expected to incrementally increase throughput capacity to 24,000 tonnes per day, as well as the previously updated estimated mineral resource and reserve estimates at December 31, 2018, which were disclosed by news release on September 15, 2019.

The Tasiast 24k project takes a continuous improvement approach to increase throughput through minor upgrades and de-bottlenecking initiatives in the plant. The project includes modifications to the existing grinding circuit, adding new leaching and thickening capacity, as well as incremental additions to onsite power generation and water supply.The technical report has been prepared pursuant to Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101, and may be found at www.kinross.com or under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .About Kinross Gold Corporation

