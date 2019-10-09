Wednesday, October 9, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Kinross to announce Q3 financial results on November 6, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) plans to release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after market close. On Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:
Canada & US toll-free – (877) 201-0168; Conference ID: 9089414
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (647) 788-4901; Conference ID: 9089414Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):Canada & US toll-free – (800) 585-8367; Conference ID: 9089414
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 621-4642; Conference ID: 9089414You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.About Kinross Gold Corporation
