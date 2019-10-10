Kintavar announces 1st summer 2019 exploration results; channel sample returns 0.40% Cu over 30.5m grab samples return grades of up to 1.62% Cu

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce the first results from its summer 2019 exploration program.The highlights include:5 trenches were on the Sherlock mineralized zoneTrenching has now expanded the Sherlock mineralization zone on surface by an additional 100 meters of extension to the west and east. The zone can now be followed on surface for nearly 500mSherlock Zone continues to remain open in both directions and at depthChannel sampling of the marble horizons carry a copper grade of over 0.5%Significant channel samples delivered 0.40% Cu and 3.5 g/t Ag over 30.5m;0.56% Cu and 5.8 g/t Ag over 10.0m;0.56% Cu and 5.4 g/t Ag over 9.0m; and 0.57% Cu and 7.1 g/t Ag over 5.9m15 Grab samples returned grades between 0.27% Cu and 1.62% CuThere were 3 main objectives for this exploration program, all focusing on the Sherlock corridor:Investigate the surface extensions of the Sherlock mineralization and to improve the geological understanding of the copper system – the current set of results is described below;Follow up on the strong soil anomalies in the Elementary region that were discovered in the fall of 2018 and further expand the exploration in that region – several exciting showings were identified in that region during this summer. Results are pending and expected in the coming weeks. The Elementary region represents the second potential large volume region in the Sherlock corridor that the Corporation has identified.Continue regional exploration in the Sherlock corridor – main objective is to connect the marble zones and the zones such as Sherlock and Elementary. Numerous new zones were discovered during the summer. Assays are pending and data compilation is ongoing with results expected in the fall.“The 1st objective of the summer exploration program has now been achieved. Trenching was successfully used again to extend mineralization on surface to the West and to the East. Further extensions would now have to be investigated by drilling due to proximity to streams and increased overburden. In addition, we were able to identify on surface the northernmost mineralized marble horizon to date, 350 metres north-east of the Sherlock trench. And most significantly we were able to open up the largest trench on the Mitchi project to date that gave us a better understanding of the structural controls on the project. SHK38 trench is an eye opener and really gives an insight into the potential of the Mitchi project targeting the near surface mineralization. The consistent grades within the marbles and the distinct separation of the non mineralized lithologies are a significant advantage in applying selective mining methods to a project such as Mitchi.” comments Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar.“The structural interpretation suggests a much more sub-horizontal mineralization envelope associated with backthrusts faults in this particular setting. The associated thickening through folding and stacking of mineralized units will be tested during the upcoming 5,000 meters drilling program that the Corporation originally planned for late summer. As a result of discovering this structural setting, the drilling program has been moved to November 2019 to allow for all the assays to come in and to complete the data compilation. We are excited by this new structural information as it can change significantly the mineralization model and contribute to a simpler geometry and most importantly to a larger resource estimation in the future. The company has an initial exploration target of between 1 and 2 billion contained pounds of copper in the ground with grades between 0.5% and 1% Cu in several zones such as Sherlock, Elementary and other near surface zones. Our project is favorably located in Quebec, a safe and stable mining jurisdiction, and the Corporation already owns major infrastructure on site such as a high voltage power line, fuel station and a camp with over 100 accommodations that it currently operates for other activities in the region contributing to local development.” added Mr. Mugerman.The exploration target disclosed in this press release, in terms of quantity and grade, is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. This target is based on recent drilling and trenching results and continuity of mineralization as observed on surface and in drilling.The current set of results is from five (5) trenches in the Sherlock mineralized zone (Figure 1). Figure 1: Sherlock zone 2019 trenches and grab samples. The main trench at the Sherlock zone from the summer work, SHK38, was following up on previous drilling and it provided a first 3-Dimensional view of the thrust and backthrust faults, oriented East-West with a movement or stacking from north to south. The thickening through folding and stacking of these mineralized marble horizons continues to the west towards the Sherlock and Watson zones while plunging at 25°. Currently the folding, and the thickening of mineralization, that is present in the Sherlock area can be followed on surface for nearly 500m east to west and remain open in both directions.The results of the 4 channel samples from trench SHK38 are all presented in the following table and Figure 2. The plan view shows that the marble horizons carry a copper grade of over 0.5% while the diopside gneiss units have significantly lower grades. The other trenches in the area successfully identified the corresponding marble horizons and were sampled with grab samples. All the results are presented in the table below. Figure 2: Map of SHK38 trench with grades and channel samples location. The mineralized units that were intersected in drill hole MS-19-46 during the winter drilling program (see press release February 27, 2019), were identified on surface in trench SHK46, located 80m to the west of the drill hole. Four (4) grab samples were collected from north to south over 75 meters long which returned grades between 0.29% and 1.42% Cu. Two additional trenches, SHK03 and 08, were sampled with grab samples over 125m long from north to south with seven (7) samples returned grades between 0.29% and 1.60% Cu. Those grab samples may represent different lithologies and mineralisation from the Sherlock zone, the same variation as observed in drill holes in the area.Another trench, SHKN02, located 350m north of the Sherlock zone was following up on strong copper soil anomalies. The mineralized sedimentary units were successfully identified and four (4) grab samples returned grades of 0.27% to 1.62% Cu.Table 1: Copper grade of channel and grab samples from the Sherlock zone – summer 2019All samples have been sent and prepared (PREP-31) by ALS Global laboratory in Val-d’Or. The pulp was sent to ALS Global laboratory in Vancouver for copper assays (CU-ICP61). silver assays (AG-ICP61) or a multi-elemental analysis by four acid digestion (ME-ICP61) and spectroscopy (ICP-AES/MS). Samples with assays higher than 10.000 ppm Cu were reanalyzed by atomic absorption (CU-OG62) at the ALS Global Vancouver laboratory. Quality controls include systematic addition of blank samples and certified copper standards to each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. NI-43-101 DisclosureAlain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43‐101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release. About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi PropertyKintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. It’s flagship project is the Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. 