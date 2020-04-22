Kirkland Lake Gold Identifies New Large Corridor of High-Grade Mineralization Along Main Break East of Macassa Mine

Drilling through east portion of Main Break at Macassa intersects high-grade mineralization in close proximity to #4 Shaft (currently under development) and planned exploration drift off 5700 Level (intersection located 50 m east of previous drilling and 300 m below deepest level at Kirkland Minerals)

— Key intercept: 141.3 gpt over 2.4 m core length (Main Break Corridor)1

Review of new and previously drilled but not reported holes along Main Break at Kirkland Minerals identifies 700 m long by 300 m high corridor of high-grade mineralization, remains open along strike and to depth

Drilling on SMC East Intersects high grade mineralization up to 75 m outside of current resource, highlights potential for continued growth of SMC

— Key intercepts: 43.1 gpt over 2.1 m core length (SMC East)

31.0 gpt over 2.3 m core length (SMC East)

16.4 gpt over 2.1 m core length (SMC East)

19.3 gpt over 4.2m core length (SMC East)1. True widths of drill results being reported are not known at this time.

CBJ Newsmakers