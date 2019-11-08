Klean Industries Acquires Carbon Resources Recovery GmbH – Europe’s Leading Tire Pyrolysis Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Klean Industries Inc (“Klean”) is pleased to announce that Klean has completed the acquisition of Carbon Resources Recovery GmbH (“CRR”) located in Berlin, Germany. The combination of these two amazing companies makes Klean the world’s leading tire pyrolysis technology company. It also further reinforces Klean’s leadership in the production of high-quality recovered carbon black (rCB) globally.

Klean and CRR have developed best-in-class technologies with specialized know-how that boast a combined IP portfolio that Klean believes is second to none in the tire pyrolysis recycling sector. Our two companies also share a reputation for technology innovation, high quality manufacturing and product excellence. Both companies are considered market leaders as measured by customer satisfaction, industry analyst reports, financial strength and growth.Klean is historically known for high-end environmental engineering solutions related to the thermal processing of scrap tire, waste plastic and municipal solid waste using pyrolysis and gasification-based technologies, that have catered to the sophisticated needs of the most complicated waste and recycling problems. While CRR has focused all of its endeavors to perfecting and commercializing the ownership of its intellectual property and know-how in the field of tire pyrolysis since its inception. CRR has built and developed the largest and fully continuous, commercial scale facility operating in Europe.“Klean plans to leverage the best of both companies’ assets and know-how to accelerate its growth and return on investments. Over the years Klean’s proven organic and acquisition growth strategy has strongly complimented the Klean brand. The Klean Team has a proven track record of harnessing technology, processes and systems to drive operating efficiencies and we are excited to welcome CRR members to the Klean family,” said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries.Klean now boasts a deal flow pipeline of pyrolysis projects under development that is estimated to exceed a billion dollars’ worth of projects related to just tire pyrolysis processing alone. Now with in-house financing available for up to 85% on approved credit terms for all our customers equipment needs and product sales support the company is well positioned for exceptional growth. With this acquisition Klean is now pushing forward with its plan for its initial public offering and is now set for its rapid global expansion.Jesse Klinkhamer commented, “I want to personally thank our investors and the Klean Team for their support over the years in helping Klean to evolve into an industry leader in the tire pyrolysis sector. With the completion of this acquisition we now believe we offer the best and most commercially proven technologies on the planet that deliver the highest possible returns both environmentally and financially within our space. We are very proud of our accomplishments to date and are very excited about our bright future ahead.”About KleanKlean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. Klean uses proven technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered Carbon Blacks (“rCB”) and green energy from various kinds of carbon-based wastes. Klean specializes in building projects that use thermal technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis and carbonization, which convert scrap tires, waste plastics and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable green commodities and new cleantech jobs.For more information about Klean, please visit www.kleanindustries.com or follow us on:LinkedIn ~ http://www.linkedin.com/companies/kleanindustries

