Klean Industries Announces the Opening of a New Subsidiary in Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Klean Industries Inc. (“Klean”), a leading pyrolysis and gasification equipment manufacturer that designs and builds projects for converting hydrocarbon-based waste such as end-of-life tires (“ELT”), waste plastics and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, recovered resources and new cleantech jobs, is pleased to announce the opening of a new wholly owned subsidiary in Australia. Klean has now completed the initial incorporation of its Master License Holding Company (“MLHC”), Klean Industries (Oceania) PTY LTD (“KIOPL”) in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

KIOPL is the 16th wholly owned subsidiary of Klean Industries Inc. This subsidiary has been created to undertake the development of several projects that are currently underway in the Oceania region. KIOPL is the 1st company of series of wholly owned application specific entities that will be exclusively licensed based on a division of Klean’s intellectual property portfolios. Starting with its tire recycling technologies, Klean intends to complete the incorporation and roll out of its tire recycling entity that will then incorporate a series of Special Purpose Vehicles (“SPV”) which will be used to build own and operate each individual project under development. It is envisioned that each SPV will be financed using a non-recourse debt financing structure and the assets of each SPV will be used to secure the financing alongside invested equity for each project.

Over the past year Klean has made significant advancements into the Oceania marketplace and is now in position to capitalize on the groundwork done since travel resumed from the global COVID-19 lockdowns. Klean is now advancing significant tyre pyrolysis projects in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia. Additional projects in the region for hydrogen production plants, plastic recycling with integrated pyrolysis plants and municipal solid waste to energy plants are also under development with various partners.

“As the world continues to struggle with the collapse of the global supply chains due to pandemic lockdowns the need for insulated domestic supply chains has never been greater. Each country needs to have access to the resources and technology that it needs to be self-sufficient to ensure economic and environmental prosperity. The Circular Economy cannot happen with fragmented supply chains that rely on overseas importation of products and resources. After nearly 20 years of operations and consideration of a number of projects in Australasia over the years; Klean believes now is the time for advancement in this region given the current waste and energy crisis facing Australia and the region as a whole. With Australia offshoring the vast majority of its manufacturing capabilities it is now a slave to overseas markets and pricing for many of its goods and products. The significant reduction to coal use combined with the offshoring of Australia domestic energy markets has had a devastating affect on the countries sustainability as it’s estimated that Australia now has approximately 3 weeks of stored fuels supplies and any disruption to that supply would be catastrophic to the Australian economy and would bring the country to its knees as all transportation and logistics would come to a stop”, said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries.

The need to re-evaluate politics, supply chains and the use of resources has never been greater and Klean sees an opportunity to contribute to the Australian economy by creating recovered resources and clean energy from waste and renewables. The current end-of-life tyre issue in Australia is a disaster and a classic example of poor resource management. Klean hopes to change that with the roll out of several tyre recycling projects that feature proven integrated pyrolysis technologies for resource recovery combined with the layered Blockchain SaaS platform solution called the KleanLoop™. The KleanLoop™ will feature a fully integrated track and trace program for everything it receives and produces that will cross several supply chains. From scrap tire collection to Recovered Carbon Black and Recovered Oil sales to the Carbon Emission Offset produced by all operating projects in the region. The addition of KleanLoop™ technology is set to radically change how business is done and will provide transparency that is second to none as a fully integrated solution for:

Commodity procurement process

Waste & Resource Tracking

Supply Chain Transparency

Lower Supply Chain Costs

Integrated Payment Options

Scheduling & Delivery Details

Sales CRM & Real-time Notifications

A single source of operational truth & transparency

Klean looks forward to developing a multitude of projects that are solely focused on Environmental, Social, Governance (“ESG”) within the energy, waste and resource section which will enable more companies to meet their Corporate, Social, Responsibility (“CSR”) goals while also at the same time advancing the Circular Economy, we all want and desperately need.

About Klean

Klean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. Klean uses proven technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks (“rCB”) and green energy from various kinds of carbon-based wastes. Klean specializes in building projects that use thermal technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis and carbonization, which convert scrap tires, waste plastics and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable green commodities and new cleantech jobs.

