Klean Industries Recognized by Foresight as One of Canada’s Most Investible Cleantech Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Klean Industries Inc (“Klean”) is thrilled to announce that it has become an official honoree of the Foresight 50, which recognizes Canada’s 50 most investable cleantech companies. On Nov. 30, Klean Industries celebrated this win with Foresight Canada and a group of international investors, industry partners, and the Canadian cleantech community in Vancouver, Canada.

Now in its second year, this annual list recognizes the country’s leading innovators who are moving the needle towards a net zero future. Klean Industries would like to congratulate all the other honorees.

Canada has no shortage of inspiring innovators with the potential to solve global climate challenges. But often these companies struggle to attract the long-term capital and recognition needed to make their businesses competitive on a global scale.

Foresight 50 shines a light on Canada’s most promising cleantech ventures while directly connecting these ventures with investors, customers, and partners. By fostering these relationships, Foresight 50 companies are able to raise more capital and scale their climate solutions faster. Last year’s Foresight 50 companies went on to collectively raise $593M to help propel their cleantech solutions forward.

This year’s Foresight 50 honorees were chosen from over 200 applications and reviewed by a panel of independent judges representing investors and cleantech community partners. The judges selected the honorees based on criteria including investability, potential environmental impact, job creation, and probability of success.

“It is truly inspiring to see the innovative cleantech solutions this year’s Foresight 50 ventures are scaling to solve the world’s most urgent climate challenges and accelerate the transition to net zero. Congratulations and thank you for all you do to support Canadian cleantech and the global green economy,” comments Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada.

Foresight Canada’s Foresight 50 program, powered by Gowling WLG with support from BDC’s Climate Tech Fund II, the Canada’s Clean50 Awards Program, Copoint, Invest Vancouver, Platform Calgary, Simon Fraser University, and Vancity Community Investment Bank, recognizes Canada’s 50 most investable cleantech ventures.

About Foresight Canada

Foresight is Canada’s cleantech accelerator. We bring together innovators, industry, investors, government, and academia to address today’s most urgent climate issues and support a global transition to a green economy.

About Klean Industries

Klean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Klean’s unique products and services are a result of combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.

Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our know-how and skillfulness provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.

Contact Information:

Emma Goldman

Communications Manager

1-604-637-9609

Related Images

Image 1: Foresight Canada 50 Honouree

Klean Industries was named one of Canada’s most investable cleantech companies in 2022.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers