Knight Therapeutics Files Annual Information Form

MONTREAL, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, has filed its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 today.

Knight had previously announced that as a result of the COVID-19 impact, it was relying on the temporary relief afforded by DÉCISION N°2020-PDG-0023 of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers in respect of the obligation to file its Annual Information Form under National Instrument 51-102, Section 6.2. The Company has now filed its Annual Information Form which may be found under its profile on www.sedar.com.About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

