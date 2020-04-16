Knight Therapeutics Inc. Announces Completion of its Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTREAL, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) (“Knight” or the “Company “), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the completion of its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) launched in July 2019.

The Company has purchased a total of 12,053,692 common shares, representing approximately 10% of its public float at the commencement of the NCIB. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share. Upon cancellation of all shares purchased through the NCIB, Knight will have a total of 130,844,876 common shares outstanding.About Knight Therapeutics Inc.Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns a controlling stake in Grupo Biotoscana, a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company’s web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com. Forward-Looking StatementThis document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia

President

T: 514-678- 8930

Email: info@gudknight.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com

