Knight Therapeutics Inc. Announces Extension of First Quarter 2020 Filings due to COVID-19

MONTREAL, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD ) (“Knight” or the “Company”), a leading pan-American (ex USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that as a result of the COVID-19 impact, Knight will be relying on the temporary relief afforded by DÉCISION N°2020-PDG-0023 of the Autorité des marchés financiers in respect of the obligation to file its first quarter 2020 financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 under National Instrument 51-102, Section 4.4. The Company expects to file its first quarter 2020 financial results on June 26, 2020. The Company confirms that its management and other Company insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. Since the date of filing of Knight’s annual financial statements, there have been no material business developments in respect of the Company.

As a result of COVID-19, the Company and its employees have transitioned to working remotely, including our field sales and medical teams. The Company has taken steps to establish digital and virtual channels to ensure that physicians and patients continue to receive continued support.About Knight Therapeutics Inc. Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns a controlling stake in Grupo Biotoscana, a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company’s web site at www.gudknight.com or www.sedar.com . Forward-Looking StatementThis document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s latest Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia

President

T: 514-678- 8930

Email: info@gudknight.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com

Arvind Utchanah

Chief Financial Officer

T. 514.484.4483 ext. 115

F. 514.481.4116

Email: info@gudknight.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com

