Koios Beverage Corp. Amends Convertible Debenture

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) announces that it has amended the terms of an unsecured convertible debenture previously issued on February 12, 2021 to an arm’s length investor in the principal amount of $600,000 (the “Convertible Debenture”). The Convertible Debenture bears interest at the rate of 15% per annum and matured on October 1, 2021; under the amended terms, the Convertible Debenture will now mature on October 1, 2022 and it will be convertible into units (each, a “Unit”) of the Company with a conversion price of $0.13 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant that is exercisable to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.13 for a period of 12 months from issuance. All other terms of the Convertible Debenture remain unchanged. The total principal amount and all accrued and unpaid interest outstanding under the Convertible Debenture is $857,846.99.

The amendment to the Convertible Debenture will allow the Company to preserve its capital for operational activities.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Koios in the United States nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Convertible Debentures in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Convertible Debenture described in this press release (and any common shares issued upon the conversion or maturity of the Convertible Debenture) have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons,” as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

