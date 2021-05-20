Koios Beverage Corp.: Fit Soda™ to be Carried in Over 100 Southwestern U.S. Locations of a National Convenience Chain with Over 3,800 Stores, Starting in June 2021

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that in June 2021, all four Fit Soda™ flavours will be carried in over 100 gasoline and convenience outlets operated by Speedway LLC (“Speedway”) in the Southwestern United States. Speedway is a national convenience chain with approximately 3,800 locations across the country, which was officially acquired last week by 7-Eleven, Inc. (“7-Eleven”), the largest chain in the convenience retailing industry1. Speedway was founded in 1938 in Michigan and rapidly grew throughout the Midwest under the ownership of the Marathon oil empire, before its acquisition by 7-Eleven at which time Speedway’s presence had spread to 36 states.

As carbonated seltzer soft drinks with low/no sugar content or calories continue to gain market share in the global beverage industry, the Company has aggressively pursued strategic shelf placement opportunities for Fit Soda™ in regional and national chains of grocery and convenience retailers. In Q2 2021 alone, the Company has added Fit Soda™ to more than 1,100 new points of sale, primarily from a recent placement in all locations of Food Lion, a major supermarket chain in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States (announced in a press release dated May 11, 2021 ).

In its press release announcing the acquisition of Speedway, 7-Eleven indicated its portfolio of stores now amounts to approximately 14,000 North American stores including 47 of the 50 most populated metro areas of the United States1. The Company believes that its new indirect business relationship with 7-Eleven through one of its banner stores could also potentially lead to national placement opportunities for the Company’s beverage products to include Fit Soda™ and KOIOS™.

At the outset, Fit Soda™ will be sold in Speedway locations in select markets in the Southwestern U.S., which could complement the product’s existing presence in regional chains such as Sprouts (as first announced in a press release dated March 4, 2021 ). Based on the performance of Fit Soda™ in these markets, the Company may pursue an expanded presence in Speedway stores in other regions. After California (489 stores), the states with the most Speedway locations include: Ohio (488 stores), New York (328 stores), and Indiana (307 stores)2.

Koios CEO Chris Miller commented, “Continued interest in our beverage products from well-known convenience, sports nutrition and grocery chains is great assurance that we are gaining traction in the functional beverages category. Industry trends are clearly shifting towards ‘seltzer’ type drinks with low/no sugar or calories, and the performance of Fit Soda™ to date seems to reflect positive reception of the product. We are confident that patrons of Speedway stores in our initial markets will have similar impressions, and we look forward to working with Speedway’s expert team of merchandisers to form an optimal strategy for making Fit Soda™ a recognized brand name as an alternative to legacy carbonated soft drinks.”

Sources

1 – https://corp.7-eleven.com/corp-press-releases/05-14-2021-7-eleven-inc-completes-acquisition-of-3-800-speedway-stores

2 – https://www.statista.com/statistics/1027705/speedway-convenience-store-by-state/

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

