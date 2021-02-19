Koios Beverages to be Sold in all Market of Choice Supermarkets in Oregon Starting March 15, 2021

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that starting on March 15, 2021, its KOIOS™ nootropic beverage products will be sold in all 11 supermarket locations of Market of Choice, Inc. (“Market of Choice”), a chain of grocery stores in Oregon. With approximately 30 existing retailers of Koios beverages in Oregon (population 4.2 million), the addition of all five KOIOS™ flavours to the in-store offerings of Market of Choice in its 11 locations can further strengthen awareness and adoption of the Company’s products in the Oregon market. With approximately 135 stores also carrying Koios beverages in California and Washington State, this placement adds to the Company’s already strong presence on the west coast of the United States with a nationwide total of more than 4,000 stores that sell Koios products.

Market of Choice was founded in 1979 with a single location in Cottage Grove, Oregon under the name of Thriftway Market. After acquiring several other grocery stores which operated under the Price Chopper and PC Market banners, the Market of Choice identity was introduced in 2000 in response to demand from patrons for a greater selection of natural and organic products alongside conventional grocery offerings1. As of 2021, Market of Choice employs over 1,400 Oregonians and has locations in Ashland, Belmont, Bend, Cedar Mill, Corvallis, Delta Oaks, Franklin, Medford, West Linn, Willakenzie, and Willamette. Over 7,000 local products are sold at Market of Choice supermarkets in traditional grocery categories as well as homewares, beer and wine, and whole health2. In 2008 Market of Choice made local headlines for its decision to abandon plastic shopping bags at its checkouts, inspired by natural foods giant Whole Foods who also eliminated plastic bags from its stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom earlier in the same year3.The Company’s extensive commercialization initiatives in 2019 and 2020 have created a robust infrastructure of both retailers and wholesale distributors of Koios’ beverage products. Additionally, the Company has established a pipeline of online sales through its own e-commerce portal (offering one-time purchase and subscription options), as well as through Walmart’s U.S. online grocery store, and through Amazon.com. Along with placements announced earlier this month in over 200 Colorado convenience stores, as well as placements in Good Earth Natural Foods (Utah’s largest purveyor of sports nutrition products), the Company has also secured regional distribution on the east coast of the United States through Chex Finer Foods, Inc., a major natural and specialty foods distributor in New England. The Company believes that placements with chains such as Market of Choice reflect confidence in Koios’ products from the Company’s distribution partners, as well as the management of stores and chains who continue to recognize the relevance of KOIOS™, Fit Soda™, and other Koios products to their respective customer bases.Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “Local grocery chains are a key player in our distribution strategy for our canned beverage products for the simple reason that they have unparalleled influence in the regional markets that they service, in addition to knowledge of local clientele. Even through our online sales, which we manage in-house, there are discernible and meaningful patterns from one part of the country to another in terms of interest levels and purchasing tendencies. As much as these patterns may be insightful when it comes to our strategies for entering a given market, we prefer to take a more personalized approach of working with local-level retailers to best align our products with their base of customers. After all, these regional chains are often family-owned and are usually intimately familiar with what their customers like, dislike, and are specifically asking for. As such, we are excited to be working with Market of Choice as we expand our presence in the state of Oregon with a local focus.” Sources 1 – https://www.registerguard.com/article/20140206/BUSINESS/302069800 2 – https://www.marketofchoice.com/local-makers/ 3 – https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2008/09/eugenebased_grocery_chain_ditc.html On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.“Chris Miller”Chris Miller, CEO, and DirectorFor further information, please contact:Gina Burrus

844-255-6467

gina@koiosbeveragecorp.com THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.About Koios Beverage Corp.The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: Potential outcomes from the placement of the Company’s beverage products in Market of Choice supermarkets in Oregon. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by Koios with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with Koios is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1718d26-86dd-4680-8291-7d0dee1d3bba.





CBJ Newsmakers