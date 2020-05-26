KOIOS Nootropic Beverages to be Distributed Under KeHE’s elevate™ Program

Koios announces its five flavour line of nootropic beverages have been accepted into KeHE Distributors’ elevate™ program. Based in Naperville, IL, KeHE distributes fresh, natural, organic and specialty food and beverage products to more than 30,000 stores in North America. KeHE is also a primary distribution partner in select categories for Albertsons and Sprouts Farmers Market. In its elevate™ program for emerging suppliers, KeHE provides enhanced guidance through its category management team to create synergies between retailers and early-stage brands to capitalize on market demand for the products of up-and-coming vendors. As KeHE has identified nootropics as one of the top five grocery industry trends for 2020, it has selected Koios to participate in this exclusive program.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that it has re-engaged with KeHE Distributors, LLC (“KeHE”), a well-established national distributor of fresh, natural, organic and specialty food and beverage products with a network of more than 35,000 retail outlets across North America. All five flavours of the Company’s KOIOS™ branded functional nootropic beverages will be distributed through KeHE as part of its elevate™ program. At the end of 2019, KeHE published a report with its predictions for the top five grocery industry trends for 2020, which included nootropics as a category experiencing growth based on an increased interest in supporting brain health1.Founded in 1952, KeHE is an employee-owned company that is presently powered by a staff of more than 5,500 individuals across a network of sixteen distribution centers in the United States and Canada, with a fleet of 500 trucks with daily routes from coast to coast. KeHE distributes more than 65,000 SKUs to the stores of its retail partners in North America, which include chain and independent grocers, mass merchandisers, convenience stores, and natural holistic pharmacies.

KeHE is a certified “B Corporation” in good standing with B Lab ( http://bcorporation.net ), a body that measures companies’ entire social and environmental performance according to a rigorous set of standards. Fewer than 3,300 companies worldwide hold this certification, which includes well-known consumer brands such as Patagonia, Hootsuite, Danone, and Ben & Jerry’s2.More information about KeHE can be found on its website: http://kehe.com .Under this new engagement, KeHE will distribute all five varieties of the KOIOS™ branded nootropic beverages, which include the Black Raspberry, Apricot Vanilla, Peach Mango, Blood Orange, and Pear Guava flavours as part of KeHE’s elevate™ program for emerging suppliers. The elevate™ program is intended to bring promising early-stage brands to KeHE’s retail partners as a way of enhancing their brand portfolio. Correspondingly, KeHE’s category management team works directly with brands such as Koios in the elevate™ program to provide advice and insights to maximize the performance of each brand in the stores of KeHE’s retail partners. In the interest of providing the best experience to emerging brands, the elevate™ network is limited to a maximum of 200 participating brands.The Company anticipates the KOIOS™ line of beverages will be distributed through KeHE beginning in May 2020. However, this launch date may be deferred to accommodate for variances in the supply chain and retail allocation practices that are presently being adjusted in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.Koios’ CEO Chris Miller commented, “We have always held KeHE in high regard as both an impressive distributor of natural and organic specialty products, and as an exemplary corporate citizen. Through its partnerships with Albertsons and Sprouts, in addition to numerous other retailers, their top-notch curation strategies and distribution network has earned them a footprint of more than 35,000 stores to which they distribute products. Through their KeHE Cares foundation, they contribute 10% of annual profits to helping those in need with the volunteer assistance of KeHE employees, they have gone above and beyond to make the world a better place. We are very excited to be part of their elevate™ program in which Koios will benefit from the dedicated support of KeHE’s category managers to drive the success of our products in the stores of their retail partners. We look forward to our continued partnership with KeHE to grow the profile of our KOIOS™ line of nootropic beverages.”On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.“Chris Miller”Chris Miller, CEO, and DirectorFor further information, please contact:Gina Burrus

844-255-6467

gina@koiosbeveragecorp.com About Koios Beverage Corp.The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: Potential outcomes from the Company’s products being distributed by KeHE through its network of more than 30,000 retail outlets across North America ,potential benefits of the Company’s participation in KeHE’s elevate™ program as a way of enhancing the Company’s brand portfolio and the conditions of the functional beverage market. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by Koios with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with Koios is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.1 https://www.kehe.com/news-releases/kehes-product-innovation-gurus-name-top-five-industry-trends-to-watch-in-2020/ 2 https://bcorporation.net/about-b-corps.

