Komutel’s Komlog Helps Customers Easily and Reliably Capture Voice and Data Interactions

ST-GEORGES, Québec, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Komutel, a leading unified communication solution developer, today announced that its Komlog Release 1.19.1 solution is compliant with key Avaya OneCloud™ Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, helping customers reliably and securely capture telephone and radio communications. Avaya is a global leader in solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

The Komlog solution is a web-based recording application known for its ease of use and versatility. Designed to meet the needs of public safety agencies and Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), Komlog meets NENA standards, providing a complete, secure, and efficient voice and data recording solution. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with the Avaya Aura® 8.1 platform using Avaya Session Border Controller for Enterprise 8.1.

“We are very proud that our Komlog recording software is now compliance tested with the Avaya Aura platform,” said Richard Poulin, Komutel CEO. “With this testing, customers of all sizes can confidently use Komlog to capture audio and metadata from their Avaya systems.”

“Working with leading technology companies like Komutel to confirm compatibility through the Avaya DevConnect program helps our customers maximize their investment in Avaya platforms,” said Susy Liem, Avaya vice president of Product Management.

Komutel is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company’s investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, Komutel can submit products to Avaya, where a team of DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility. Doing so enables customers to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.

Learn more about how Komutel is part of Avaya’s DevConnect program and Avaya’s other partner programs.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what’s next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at www.avaya.com.

About Komutel

Komutel is an Enterprise Communication Software Developer, specializing in the development and marketing of open-ended and innovative solutions in the telecommunications sector. Komutel, leader in network and platform integration solutions (IT, VoIP, UC, Voice Mail, Mobility, Radio), is a recognized provider of user-friendly, versatile and value-added solutions. Komutel customers span across many industry sectors such as Health Care, Finance, Insurance, Public Safety, Education and more. Komutel “Kloud” solutions’ portfolio includes: call center applications, Inbound Intelligence Integration, CDR reporting, PC Consoles, IVR, Call Recording, as well as various business specific modules, respectively maximizing communication performance in their industry sectors. Komutel suite of products, available in the “cloud” or as a premise based, reinvents the basics and adds significant meaning to customers’ unified communications solutions. For more information, visit our website: www.komutel.com

All products, product names, trademarks, and registrations mentioned are the property of their respective owners, all rights reserved.

