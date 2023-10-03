MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce that Resource Integrated Ltd. Canada’s leading retail merchandising and visual solutions provider, has proudly added the Konica Minolta AccurioPress C12000 to its arsenal of cutting-edge technology. This strategic enhancement represents Resource Integrated’s dedication to delivering exceptional quality and innovation to its diverse clientele.

Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C12000 is defined by its standout attributes that ensure a commitment to top-notch print quality and productivity. Known for its impressive colour accuracy, unmatched ability to handle various media types, and smooth automation, the press guarantees clients do not need to compromise on the quality of their final prints.

“The Konica Minolta AccurioPress C12000 greatly advances Resource Integrated’s digital printing capabilities, elevating short-run printing to unprecedented heights. We are elated to continue offering new and innovative opportunities to our customers,” says Tony Rubino, President at Resource Integrated.

“High-quality products are an integral part of Resources Integrated’s commitment to delivering best-in-class outputs for their clients,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “We are delighted they have continued to invest in Konica Minolta technology to grow their business by acquiring the AccurioPress C12000, a flagship model that enables superior print quality and productivity, offering brilliant colour, amazing media flexibility and the highest degree of automation.”

Resource Integrated’s adoption of the Konica Minolta AccurioPress C12000 not only amplifies its technological prowess but aligns with its commitment to sustainable practices. The printer contributes to eco-friendly initiatives by aiding in offsetting unavoidable CO2 emissions generated during production printing, showcasing Resource Integrated’s unwavering dedication to responsible operations.

By incorporating this advanced technology, Resource Integrated reaffirms its role as a trusted partner for companies seeking superior printing solutions.

For more information about Resource Integrated and its cutting-edge solutions, please visit https://ri007.ca/.

To learn more about the Konica Minolta AccurioPress C12000 click here.

About Resource integrated

Resource Integrated, established in 2004, is a premier comprehensive partner specializing in tailored retail merchandising and visual solutions. Their unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries has consistently delivered remarkable outcomes for their clients. With a wide array of services, adept project management, and meticulous focus on particulars, they have fostered valuable collaborations with some of Canada’s most esteemed retail brands.

About Konica Minolta Canada

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

