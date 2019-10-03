Konica Minolta Canada Announces New Distribution Partnership with Esko

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) is pleased to announce its new distribution partnership with Esko. As part of the agreement, Konica Minolta will act as a Canadian distributor of Esko’s Kongsberg line of digital cutters and workflow automation hardware solutions.

Headquartered in Gent, Belgium, Esko is a global supplier of award-winning flatbed wide format cutters and workflow automation technology. They have also received industry recognition for their packaging solution applications. Esko digital cutters and cutting tables, the Kongsberg series, are versatile devices built with user-friendly operation, enhanced workflow productivity, and safety in mind. The company also offers a series of automation hardware options including an automatic board feeder and stacker, as well a robotic material handler designed to load and unload directly to and from a pallet without operator involvement.“Esko is an industry leader and innovator, and we’re pleased to now call them a partner of Konica Minolta,” said Chris Dewart, President and CEO, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “Esko digital cutters and cutting tables should be of particular interest to our customers in the wide format and packaging spaces, as these devices have the potential to greatly enhance the productivity of their operations.”Brad Leonard, VP Sales, Digital Finishing at Esko, added: “We see a huge growth potential in the wide format business in Canada and the Kongsberg tables and software will be an excellent complement to the Konica Minolta Canada solutions. We look forward to building a strong market presence, with our joint solutions, in Canada.”The Esko product portfolio will offer enhanced value to users of Konica Minolta’s state-of-the-art AccurioWide 160 and 200 wide format printers. The AccurioWide series of printers are hybrid devices which print on both flexible and rigid substrates, allowing for the production of everything from traditional sign and display applications to more niche applications (including printing directly to metals, plastics, wood, and glass).Esko devices are now available for order. Please contact your Konica Minolta representative for more information or to place an order. For more information on Konica Minolta’s wide format devices, click here .For more information about Konica Minolta Canada, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca or call 1-866-890-6600.About Esko



Esko is a global supplier of integrated solutions for the packaging, labels, sign and display industries. Esko employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Its direct sales and service organization covers Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and the Asia Pacific, Japan and China regions and is complemented by a network of distribution partners in more than 50 countries. Esko is headquartered in Gent, Belgium, and has R&D and manufacturing facilities in five European countries, the United States, China and India. For more information, please visit www.esko.com .About Konica MinoltaKonica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in the Graphic Communications Industry. With our comprehensive portfolio, we provide award-winning production, industrial print and inkjet solutions. Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .CONTACT INFORMATION



Think2Grow Marketing for Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

Brendan Hills, Director of Communications

+1 855-599-3650

PR@think2grow.com A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a90686c-f158-4894-b827-8ba3211ca66d

CBJ Newsmakers