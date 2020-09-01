Konica Minolta Canada Launches AccurioShine 101 Digital Embellishment Printer

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), a world leader in business printing technology, is proud to announce the latest addition to its ever-expanding suite of print solutions – the AccurioShine 101 Digital Embellisher.

In today’s evolving business landscape, digital printing alone is not enough – businesses need more advanced printing solutions that stand out. The AccurioShine 101 delivers digital embellishment capabilities such as foil, lamination and spot gloss which will make printed pieces eye-catching and undeniably effective. High quality, precise embellishments on an easy to use device with low operation costs are just some of the features that highlight the value that is added by the AccurioShine 101 to any business.“With the changing print landscape, innovation is what will make the printing industry thrive,” said Adrian Wilkinson, Product Marketing Manager at Konica Minolta Canada. “The AccurioShine 101 device is a step in that direction with state-of-the-art printing enhancements to expand your business and applications that attract and engage customers.”When used with Konica Minolta’s suite of AccurioPress production print devices and IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer, the AccurioShine 101 allows for overprinting on foil, providing excellent adhesion with accuracy and precision. Rethink value-added printing with flagship print solutions from Konica Minolta Canada.The AccurioShine 101 is available through your Konica Minolta sales representative effective today. To learn more about the AccurioShine 101, click here .For more information about Konica Minolta Canada, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca or call 1-866-890-6600. About Konica MinoltaKonica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) . Contact InformationKonica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

