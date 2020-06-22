Konica Minolta Expands Portfolio of Scanning Services with the Introduction of Digital Day 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) announced that it will begin offering a new document scanning and management service called Digital Day 1. Working closely with market leader partner, Nimble Information Strategies Inc. , Konica Minolta is pleased to help organizations of all sizes future-proof their documents in a fast, efficient and cost-effective way.

Digital Day 1 is an all-inclusive offer that consists of hardware, software and services that allow customers to rapidly digitize their documents and store them in a cloud-based document management system that is accessible from anywhere, anytime. With the use of IoT-based scanners, businesses can quickly connect to the cloud and start scanning with minimal or no IT support!Digital Day 1 is our answer to simplifying digital transformation. It is not a single product or a service, but rather our holistic approach to tackling the question “how do we get from where we are to where we need to be?”.Digital Day1 is a turnkey approach to transition our clients to a digital world that is completely personalized to their needs. It encompasses our branded service offering and allows organizations to digitize their information in the most cost effective, secure and timely fashion available. Digital Day 1 is a customizable and scalable digitization solution takes advantage of our extensive experience and know-how, scan-on-demand, secure hosting, exception reporting and document disposition post-conversion.“We’re excited to work with our long-time partner, Nimble, to bring document scanning and management services to all SMBs in the Canadian market,” said Norm Bussolaro, Sr. Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “Digital Day 1 will dramatically change the way businesses look at digital transformation. To most, it is a costly labour-intensive endeavour. With Digital Day 1, we made the first step cost-effective, easy-to-use, quick and efficient. Helping our customers in their digital transformation is in our DNA.”In addition to the plethora of features and capabilities Digital Day 1 provides, the offering is designed based on a subscription-based SaaS model service where customer pays a fixed monthly fee.“We are excited about our expanded partnership with Konica Minolta Canada and Digital Day 1,” said Michael Thompson, CEO, Nimble Information Strategies Inc. “We believe that this new exciting offering will lead a digital transformation revolution nationwide.”Digital Day 1 is available via your Konica Minolta sales representative effective today. To learn more about Konica Minolta’s Information Management and Services offerings, click here .About Nimble Information StrategiesNimble is a Business Process Outsourcing company that focuses on helping its customers navigate digital transformation of organizational information. Offering a full range of information management tools including digital scanning services, scanning equipment, data capture software, accounts payable outsourcing, cloud information management tools, digital mailroom, and everything in between. For more information, visit http://nimble.ca/ .About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) . CONTACT INFORMATIONThink2Grow Marketing for Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

