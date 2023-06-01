Konica Minolta Launches All New Flagship Monochrome A3 MFPs

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce the latest additions to its bizhub i-Series , the bizhub 950i and 850i. The new A3 high-volume monochrome multifunctional peripheral (MFP) devices are designed to provide the capabilities of a small-scale print shop within a single unit suitable for an office space. The bizhub 950i and 850i offer the usability customers have come to expect from the i-Series, including a consistent user experience between engines, even for businesses with mixed fleets.

The bizhub 950i and 850i can be used in spaces ranging from a small room or corridor to a warehouse, fulfilling the needs of customers such as small centralized reprographic departments (CRD) and small- to mid-size copy shops that process high-volume print jobs. The devices are ideal for a wide range of offices including government, legal, education, healthcare environments and membership organizations.

New monochrome devices update offerings into the broader category

The bizhub 950i and 850i are the successors to the award-winning bizhub 958 and 808 MFPs, with greater functionality that offers a print speed of up to 95ppm in monochrome. The high-capacity and high-speed dual-scan document feeder with double-feed detection runs with a speed of up to 140/280ipm, ideal for schools or legal offices requiring larger scan volumes or digital archiving.

“The addition of the bizhub 950i/850i completes Konica Minolta’s A3 i-Series product lineup,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “These two engines fill the gap between the current full-featured A3 monochrome models and monochrome production print. Now, customers have the key advantages of higher speed combined with enhanced solutions and connectivity right out of the box. The ease of use and convenience make the bizhub 950i/850i a great fit for office environments that may be short on space but demand high-speed printing, copying and scanning.”

Built-in finishing features deliver faster output

The bizhub 950i and 850i feature large, versatile finishers with an integrated manual stapler and a quick copy mode to guarantee faster copying with fewer clicks and pop-ups, with all the main settings available at a glance. The home screen customization makes it quicker to add, rearrange or remove the icons. Konica Minolta’s “Personalize” app also offers users the ability to customize the display of their MFP according to their individual preferences. Functions and features can be matched to their individual working behavior and routines, decreasing the time employees spend in front of their devices and increasing efficiency and operational cost savings.

Intelligent media sensor reduces paper jams and improves output quality

Office communication requires different print media, and good print quality cannot be achieved unless the paper thickness is set correctly. Addressing the paper settings entails additional work every time users want to print. The bizhub 950i and 850i feature an intelligent media sensor which instantly measures the paper type and thickness – for instance, thin or thick paper, recycled paper or envelopes – and automatically adjusts the paper settings as needed. This feature ensures fewer paper jams, fewer service calls, increased efficiency and better output quality.

Embedded security ensures document and data protection

As offices increasingly digitize their documents and the volumes of data increase, companies and institutions need centralized management and better access to documents for reference. This often requires more sophisticated integration with the cloud and advanced remote access, which means more complex workflows and a need for better security. The bizhub 950i and 850i are equipped with the latest security technology to provide a safe, reliable user environment. The optional Bitdefender leading-edge anti-virus solution monitors all scanned files and documents transferred to and from it in real time. It also enables automatic virus scanning on hard drives as well as manual scans. With bizhub SECURE, different security levels and access protocols and ports can be set to ensure the security of office devices and protect device memory and network settings.

Remote use and support add flexibility and reliability

Similar to all other models in the bizhub i-Series, the bizhub 950i and 850i can be operated remotely, without the user ever having to touch the control panel. The device can accommodate multiple users accessing the unit via computers, mobile phones and tablets. Konica Minolta also offers fast and professional support via a remote services tool.

Intelligent features enhance the digital workplace

More and more businesses seek to become digitally connected workplaces that bring together people, spaces and devices with data. The bizhub i-Series MFPs, including the bizhub 950i and 850i, are smart IoT-enabled devices offering a fully digital workplace, designed to pave the way to the “Intelligent Connected Workplace.” The bizhub 950i and 850i combine printing with process efficiency to empower customers to organize, streamline and customize their printing landscape while providing the tools to digitize workflows. With an innovative and intuitive user experience and powerful built-in processing capabilities, the bizhub 950i and 850i are able to provide secure access to a suite of cloud-based services and applications via Konica Minolta’s MarketPlace .

