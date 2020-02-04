Konica Minolta Launches Digital Print Enrichment Press

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) a leader in world-class printing technology, today announced the official launch of the MGI JETvarnish 3D One, a simple, compact and affordable digital embellishment press that provides sensory print applications for printers of every size.With projected growth for decorative embellishment for 2017-2022 at more than ten percent CAGR*, Konica Minolta invested in the press as part of its mission to create opportunity for printers to increase and diversify their revenue streams. The press was first unveiled last October during PRINTING United, alongside four other new products including a high-volume, toner-based production press, digital label press, desktop multi-purpose embellishment solution and a corrugated box printer.“Decorative embellishment continues to be a major area of differentiation among commercial printers,” said Norm Bussolaro, Sr. Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “Digital embellishment capabilities allow printers to produce both creative and highly personalized material which adds value and results in higher margins than traditional pieces. Numerous studies have demonstrated consumers are willing to pay up to 40% more for embellished pieces, and the JETvarnish 3D One is an affordable solution for printers to begin offering these services immediately and expand into new niche markets.”The MGI JETvarnish 3D One digital print embellishment press represents a major new advancement in bringing digital special effects to the mainstream of the commercial printing, finishing and packaging industries. This new press utilizes key components of the 4x PIA InterTech Award winning JETvarnish technology – including the intelligent and adaptive AIS SmartScanner registration system – and is designed for a compact, cost-effective, entry-level solution for all printers.The small operational footprint of the JETvarnish 3D One allows printers, finishers and converters to have an in-house full production and prototyping print embellishment system without screens, dies or plates. The all-purpose patented varnish formula allows both flat 2D Spot UV highlighting and sculptured 3D raised special effects on a wide range of substrate stocks and up to 450gsm, from offset and digital inks to lamination films and aqueous coatings.The JETvarnish 3D One provides printers with the ability to generate more high-impact printed communications and profitable decorative embellishments on all commercial and in-plant applications including booklets, brochures, business cards, mailpieces, book covers, sheet-fed labels, small folding cartons, retail display signs and posters. Sheet sizes range from 14×29.5” and the LED 2D/3D effects reach 116 microns in a single pass.This expansion of MGI’s JETvarnish 3D Series digital print enhancement technology offers a full spectrum of 2D/3D spot coating and dimensional textures for everyone. The cost-effective price point and automatic inkjet head cleaning technology, along with the AIS SmartScanner intelligent registration system, creates a simple, convenient path for developing new digital finishing applications and diverse new application-based revenue streams.The new JETvarnish 3D One joins Konica Minolta and MGI’s existing series of sheet-fed and roll-fed digital special effects presses, which feature 2D/3D UV dimensional textures as standalone finishing hubs for digital, offset, gravure and flexo printed materials. Other enhancement presses include: JETvarnish 3D Evolution (29×47”) and the JETvarnish 3D S (14×40”), which also features embossed variable data foiling capabilities.*Source: IDC, 2019About Konica MinoltaKonica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in the Graphic Communications Industry. With our comprehensive portfolio, we provide award-winning production, industrial print and inkjet solutions. Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .CONTACT INFORMATION



