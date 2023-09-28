Konica Minolta named a ‘Leader’ in Quocirca Managed Print Services 2023 Report

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been named a ‘Leader’ in Managed Print Services (MPS) by Quocirca for a third consecutive year in its Managed Print Services, 2023 report. The industry analyst has identified cost, security and sustainability as the top print management challenges, and highlights Konica Minolta’s key differentiators in these areas.

For 37 percent of respondents to Quocirca’s report, cost control was cited as the top print management challenge. It is an issue that Konica Minolta addresses through its flexible pricing models, which align with its customers’ payment preferences. The report recognizes how the company “simplifies, streamlines and reduces print costs, providing customers with invoicing predictability.”

Cybersecurity and IT expertise are also top priorities for 45 percent of organizations when choosing an MPS supplier. Quocirca’s report states how “Konica Minolta’s Intelligent Connected Workplace services provide outsourced monitoring and management of print devices and systems, including device security profile management, vulnerability scanning and intrusion detection and print policy enforcement.” The ability of bizhub SECURE to help organizations enhance password protection and hardware security measures, along with bizhub SECURE Platinum and SECURE Ultimate’s use of BitDefender technology is also acknowledged.

Reducing environmental impact is an important issue for 31 percent of respondents, and is recognized as one of Konica Minolta’s key differentiators. The use of an assessment tool for printer fleet environmental audits is mentioned for its ability to assess device energy consumption, as well as consumable usage to identify opportunities to limit wastage. Furthermore, the report notes how the uses of rules-based-printing can save resources.

Quocirca also refers to the trend toward organizations wanting more IT services from their MPS providers, such as workplace productivity and collaboration tools, as well as cloud print. Konica Minolta’s ability to be a single supplier that manages MPS and IT services is stated, “Konica Minolta’s Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio encompasses a broad range of solutions that address customers’ digital transformation needs. Konica Minolta’s hybrid working solutions extend beyond print to also include digital document and workflow solutions.” Konica Minolta also addresses cloud print demands with its Intelligent Connected Workplace through its Dispatcher Paragon Cloud SaaS solution for centralized print management.

“Recognition from Quocirca as a market leader in this area is a testament to our success in providing integrated IT services as a reliable partner for digital workplaces,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. “As managed print services have become an essential cornerstone of secure, cloud-based digital workflows that empower flexible and remote working, Konica Minolta’s comprehensive offering – spanning digital, print, IoT, artificial intelligence and augmented reality solutions – has helped businesses address the challenges reported by Quocirca as they transform into Intelligent Connected Workplaces.”

Download the Quocirca Managed Print Services 2023 report here.

About Konica Minolta Canada

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

