Konica Minolta named a Market Leader for Managed Print Services by Quocirca

Mississauga (Ontario), May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it has been named a market leader by global market insight and research firm Quocirca, reaffirming Konica Minolta as a market leader for the scope and breadth of its portfolio in its latest ‘MPS Vendor Landscape, 2021’ report.

Managed print services (MPS) are a catalyst for digitalization, helping businesses save time and money and allowing their IT departments to focus on business-critical tasks. As a result, MPS is becoming an increasingly essential cornerstone of secure, cloud-based digital workflows that empower flexible and remote working. At the heart of this paradigm shift, Konica Minolta has helped businesses large and small transform into Intelligent Connected Workplaces.

In Quocirca’s latest ‘MPS Vendor Landscape, 2021’ report, the firm notes that Konica Minolta has an offering that is “comprehensive, spanning digital print, IoT, artificial intelligence and augmented reality solutions.” Konica Minolta’s investments, particularly in IT services “enabled it to deliver on its strategy to provide integrated IT services and become a reliable partner for digital workplaces.”

“We are honored to have been named a market leader by Quocirca, reaffirming our efforts towards supporting our customers’ digital transformation with our leading portfolio of managed print, secure IT infrastructure, and cloud services,” said Mario Mottillo, President, Konica Minolta Canada.

Subtitled ‘Transforming the hybrid workplace,’ Quocirca’s report notes that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic the MPS market has become more mature, and businesses are demanding more from suppliers. With 47 percent of workers now working remotely, organizations are seeking to adapt office capacity through the use of satellite offices and flexible working. The report finds that “56 percent of organizations rank workplace services in their top three selection criteria that would make them more likely to choose a specific MPS agreement, followed by Cloud Print Services (45 percent) […] sustainability services (30 percent) and managed security services (29 percent).”

The need for a cloud printing partner

The report describes an increase in organizations transitioning print infrastructure to the cloud to help achieve cost efficiencies: 39 percent having implemented a cloud print management platform and 37 percent intending to do so. While the majority of companies are managing print jobs on-premises, Quocirca found that three quarters of organizations expect to see greater use of cloud print management by 2025.

With regard to Konica Minolta’s offering, the report flags the customer benefits of Konica Minolta’s cloud print services, which has options for private cloud or hybrid solutions and converts an existing on-premise print environment to a cloud-based service. They offer users the flexibility of location-independent printing, while at the same time unburdening IT from the complexity of managing printers, servers, drivers, applications and network. This ensures the infrastructure is always up to date and meets the latest security standards. Customers benefit from the usual as-a-service advantages like consumption-based pricing and the ability to easily flex the solution up or down as needs change.

An integrated security approach is essential

With regard to the overarching importance of security for organizations mentioned in its report, Quocirca also noted that Konica Minolta’s scalable security services were “an integral element in all of its Intelligent Connected Workplace services and built in to all of its solutions for digital workplaces.” The company “has developed scalable solutions to meet the IT security needs of organizations of all sizes, and address a wide array of threats – from harmful email attachments to third-party intruders attempting to gain access to customer data. Additionally, Konica Minolta provides vulnerability management to assess and monitor a customer’s critical IT systems.”

Depth of MPS offering and services make a vendor a market leader

Konica Minolta’s managed print services are aligned to meet the emerging workplace needs and its requirements. As a vendor, it empowers customers with a holistic offering that includes consultancy services, hardware and software implementation, and workflow management. Quocirca categorizes market leaders, such as Konica Minolta, as vendors that have “both strategic vision and depth of service offering.” Such leaders have made “significant investments in their service portfolio and infrastructure,” which “are supported by strong delivery capabilities.” The report further explains that Konica Minolta “is taking a holistic approach that enables its solutions to be seamlessly integrated with each other to optimize customer workflows and processes – both digital and in print.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

CBJ Newsmakers