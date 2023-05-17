Konica Minolta Retains ‘Leader’ Status in Quocirca Global Print Security Landscape 2023

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) is proud to announce it has once again been named a ‘Leader’ in Print Security by Quocirca. The company was recognized for its robust hardware and software security, and a ‘broad approach’ that delivers a complete service across cybersecurity, all cited as strengths in the research firm’s ‘The Print Security Landscape, 2023 – Securing the print infrastructure amidst a growing threat landscape.’

In positioning Konica Minolta as a ‘Leader,’ Quocirca acknowledges the company as having a strong strategic vision and a comprehensive print security product and service offering. The select group of vendors given ‘Leader’ status is recognized for making significant investments in their hardware, solutions and services portfolio and infrastructure.

Quocirca is a global market insight and research firm specializing in the convergence of print and digital technologies in the future workplace. In its latest report, the firm recognizes the continued rise in cybersecurity incidents and a continued reliance on print, requiring effective print security (on average 27 percent of IT security incidents relate to paper documents). However, results of a study published by Quocirca in its report suggested that organizations are struggling to keep up with print security demands, resulting in 61 percent of organizations questioned, experiencing data losses as the result of unsecure printing practices in the past twelve months.

In Quocirca’s 2023 evaluation of the print security market, Konica Minolta’s security portfolio is recognized for spanning print and document security across its MFP portfolio and IT security services, as well as video security, compliance and risk management. Konica Minolta’s managed print security services provide monitoring and management of print devices and systems, including device security profile management, vulnerability scanning and intrusion detection, and print policy enforcement. Furthermore, Quocirca states how ‘Security is a core component of its Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio, which encompasses a range of solutions to address the digital transformation needs of businesses of all sizes.’

A key area highlighted by Quocirca is the challenge facing SMB organizations in 2023. Just 11 percent of organizations with between 250 and 499 employees and 27 percent with 500 to 999 employees responded that they do not have complete confidence in the security of their print infrastructure. Quocirca recognizes Konica Minolta’s ability to serve this major market, stating in the report: ‘Beyond its traditional print security offerings, Konica Minolta’s deep expertise across IT services strongly sets it apart from some of its key competitors, particularly in the SMB market.’

Robust hardware and software security is also cited as a strength of Konica Minolta, as well as a ‘broad approach’ that delivers a complete service across cybersecurity, helping businesses to identify, contain and analyze network penetration, including attacks by malware, ransomware, or hackers.

“Security in today’s workplace has never been more important, and Konica Minolta prides itself on delivering the best products and services with essential security features to help protect our clients’ businesses,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. “As organizations continue to address the disruption caused by the pandemic, and are faced with new incidences of security breaches on an ongoing basis, we are constantly innovating to provide the most secure print environment possible for every customer.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace . With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhubi-Series. Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for sixteen consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook , Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram

