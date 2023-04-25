Konica Minolta to Debut Industry-leading Technology at Graphics Canada Expo 2023

Platinum Sponsor will Showcase its Latest Digital Label, Print Embellishment, Wide Format and Packaging Printing Technologies

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in the Graphic Communications industry, is pleased to announce it will host conference attendees at booth #5200 at Graphics Canada Expo 2023, May 11-13 in Mississauga, Ontario.

The company will display a number of industrial and production print offerings for the first time in Canada, including the AccurioLabel 400 digital label press, the AccurioWide 250 hybrid large-format printer and the AccurioShine 3600 digital embellishment press.

Graphics Canada Expo is celebrating its 60th anniversary as the largest trade show for the Graphic Communications and Printing industry in Canada. Welcoming more than 8,000 people from across North America, the three-day summit has significant influence to help shape the graphic communications industry’s future. The event is a focal point for industry knowledge, networking, inspirational speakers, dynamic exhibits, technologies and solutions.

“As the country’s largest print industry trade show, Graphics Canada is the perfect venue for us to showcase our exciting new devices for the first time in Canada,” said Dino Pagliarello, SVP, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A, Inc. “As our industry continues to experience major growth in the areas of labels and packaging, embellishment and wide format, Konica Minolta is at the forefront, offering new technology in all these market segments. We are excited for attendees to experience our devices and the innovative applications that inspire our customers to explore new ways to generate revenues for their businesses.”

New devices Konica Minolta will showcase for the Canadian market include:

AccurioLabel 400 digital label press, equipped with the GM DC350 NANO, a complementary, ultra compact label finisher

AccurioShine 3600 digital embellishment press utilizing ground-breaking technology for adding 2D and 3D multiple coating and dimensional texture effects

AccurioWide 250, 2.5M UV-LED hybrid large-format printer

AccurioPress C14000 high-volume production press

HP PageWide XL Pro 5200 large-format multi-function printer

PKG-1300 digital packaging printer via an interactive display with samples, as a tech preview.

Dino Pagliarello will be participating in a panel discussion as part of Graphic Canada’s Digital Packaging Symposium. Alongside fellow industry experts, he will enlighten attendees on the latest trends in digital packaging during the Future Technologies in Digital Packaging Panel Discussion on Friday, May 12 from 2:15 – 3:10 p.m. Advanced registration is required as there is limited seating available.

“Our groundbreaking technology set for display at booth #5200 is transforming the future of print. We’re offering our customers cutting-edge solutions to help grow their business quicker than ever before,” said Mario Mottillo, President, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “This is the show we have been waiting for and we’re proud to present a wide range of new and exciting technologies that are sure to capture your attention.”

For more information about Konica Minolta Canada, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca , www.konicaminolta.com , or call 1-866-890-6600.

About Konica Minolta Canada

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace . With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for sixteen consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook , Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram !

About Konica Minolta – U.S.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

