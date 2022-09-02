Konica Minolta to Unveil AccurioLabel 400 at Labelexpo Americas

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is participating at Labelexpo Americas in Chicago, Illinois, September 13 – 15. The company will display a full line of labeling presses at Booth 5803, including the unveiling of the AccurioLabel 400 five-colour label press for the first time in the United States.

Initially designed to offer an affordable entry point into high-quality digital printing for small-to-mid sized label converters, AccurioLabel presses are now widely accepted by large-sized businesses as well. In fact, according to IDC, Konica Minolta currently leads the U.S. label market with 41 percent market share in the first quarter of 2022, and the company expects to gain an even greater foothold with the addition of the AccurioLabel 400.

Available in spring of 2023, the AccurioLabel 400 will allow customers to expand their businesses in the growing markets of digital label production and packaging. The new press incorporates all of Konica Minolta’s cutting-edge technology, including the Intelligent Quality Optimizer (IQ-520) colour management functionality for real-time colour stability and registration control. The AccurioLabel 400 offers a fifth well for white toner to expand creative label applications, plus resolution equivalent to 3600 x 2400 dpi and many automated control features for highly productive output.

“We have some amazing technologies to showcase at Labelexpo, including exciting previews of two new devices – the AccurioLabel 400 and PKG-1300 – that make high-quality digital label printing and packaging faster, easier and more affordable for commercial printers, converters and their customers,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “A main focus of our exhibit will be the AccurioLabel 400. By building this press off our flagship toner product, and incorporating the IQ-520 technology and optional fifth colour station with white toner, we’re adding a whole layer of capability we haven’t had on the label side of the business until now, which will really differentiate us in the market.”

Konica Minolta will also showcase the AccurioLabel 230 digital label press and GM DC330 Mini. Together with Konica Minolta’s label presses, the GM DC330 Mini provides an end-to-end, compact digital label print and finishing solution. This label finisher allows users to add UV varnish with options for spot UV varnish, laminate, super-gloss and cold foil. It can also die-cut, slit and rewind to provide completely finished labels. Based on the GM DC330 platform, this device has been designed and improved over eight generations, and features new electronics, a newly designed control panel and an updated user interface.

A technology preview of the PKG-1300 full-colour digital packaging press will also be part of the exhibit. With superior image quality up to 1200 x 1200 dpi, this package printer supports printing on uncoated and clay coated materials at thicknesses from 1mm to 50mm. The PKG-1300 ink is water-based pigment ink which is safe for the food and cosmetic markets. Three configurations can include auto feeders and stackers to provide high productivity and performance.

Additionally, Konica Minolta will leverage this opportunity to drive awareness for its long-term environmental action plan, which includes achieving Carbon Minus Status by 2030 and reducing CO2 emissions throughout the product lifecycle 80% by 2050. As part of this mission, the company has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation the last two years to plant 20,000 trees in an effort to revitalize U.S. national forests. Booth visitors can write their name on a specially printed label which will be adhered to a tree as part of the exhibit. Following the show, Konica Minolta will plant a tree for every label collected.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Konica Minolta to Labelexpo Americas 2022,” said Lisa Milburn, Managing Director Labelexpo Global Series. “The global launch of the Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 400 digital press is another great reason for label converters to attend Labelexpo Americas in September as the North American industry continues its transition from analog to digital.”

Konica Minolta will hold a press conference during Labelexpo on Tuesday, September 13 from 12 – 12:30 p.m. ET in Press Conference Room 13 within the conference suite adjacent to the show floor. The company is also participating in Labelexpo’s Digital Embellishment Trail to enable attendees to explore the full range of digital decoration options.

Virtual product demos will be available at the booth for Konica Minolta’s MGI JETvarnish 3D Web. Experts will be on-site for product demonstrations and questions, and samples will be available. If you would like to speak to one of Konica Minolta’s product experts at Labelexpo, please click here.

