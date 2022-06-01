Konica Minolta Unveils AccurioLabel 400 Press

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced a new label press, the AccurioLabel 400. As the company accelerates its presence in the label, packaging and embellishment markets, the new machine will target mid- to high-volume label converters, commercial printers, and large brand owners and provide affordable, top-quality digital label printing.

The first technology preview of the AccurioLabel 400 was held at Konica Minolta’s European Labels and Packaging Exposition at its offices in Madrid, Spain. The press will also be showcased in the U.S. during Labelexpo Americas in September. The product will officially be available in spring of 2023.

The AccurioLabel 400 is a net new product allowing customers to expand their businesses in the growing markets of digital label production and packaging. Recently, Konica Minolta celebrated its 1,000th installation shipment for the highly successful AccurioLabel digital toner label presses, less than seven years since entering the market.

“The unveiling of our highly anticipated AccurioLabel 400 is another example of how we are providing our industrial print clientele with the technology to expand their businesses in the fast paced digital label production and packaging markets,” said Mike Wildbore, National Wide Format & Label Business Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “We look forward to continuing to bring label converters, commercial printers and brand owners the exceptional output and consistent quality they have come to depend on Konica Minolta devices to deliver.”

Important new developments include the ability to expand applications with white toner, extended job opportunities with press runs up to 3000m, improved productivity with superfast print speeds of up to 130 feet per minute, and further running cost reductions thanks to even more durable parts life, as well as enhanced print quality. The AccurioLabel 400 is available in 4- and 5-colour options.

With resolution equivalent to 3600 x 2400 dpi, the Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 400 single-pass toner production press prints on substrate widths up to 13” or 10”. Multiple-touch panel monitors in three different areas of the label press enable intuitive operation and is easy to use for operators, eliminating the need for extensive user training. Tasks that were time-consuming on analog machines can be performed quickly and accurately in delivering stable printing quality.

Konica Minolta’s Intelligent Quality Optimizer, the IQ-520 will increase usability and automation with the AccurioLabel 400, with label production benefiting from higher levels of control. The Intelligent Quality Optimizer enables real-time control of white toner opacity, colour stability control, as well as automatic calibration, density adjustments and profile creation.

“At Konica Minolta we are constantly rethinking how we can help our customers improve their business and grow within the evolving print landscape,” said Kaan Sayiner, Marketing Director, Product and Planning Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “The AccurioLabel 400 is a welcomed addition to our broad range of innovative print solutions. We are committed to enabling digital transformation, and the AccurioLabel 400 is a step in the right direction with revolutionary printing enhancements designed to attract and engage consumers while driving growth for our customers.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

Contact Information

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c159d8ff-faa8-42a3-aea3-0b31aef8e5a4



CBJ Newsmakers