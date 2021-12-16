Kutcho Copper Announces Closing of $5 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of $5,000,000. The Company issued 5,263,158 common shares at a price of $0.95 per common share. The Private Placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

All shares issued under the private placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from closing. The Company paid $300,000 finder’s fees to Generic Capital Corporation in connection with the Private Placement.

