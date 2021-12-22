Kutcho Copper Announces Filing of Feasibility Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTCQX: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 8, 2021, the Company has filed the Technical Report titled “NI 43-101 Feasibility Study Technical Report for the Kutcho Copper Project, British Columbia, Canada” (“Technical Report”) for the development of the 100% Kutcho Copper owned copper and zinc project in northern British Columbia.

The Technical Report was prepared by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. an ERM Group company. The Technical Report was authored by the Qualified Persons: Andrew Sharp, P.Eng., Robert Sim, P.Geo., Shervin Teymouri, P.Eng., Marinus Andre de Ruijter, P.Eng., James Garner, P.Eng., Kelly McLeod, P.Eng., and Brent Hilscher, P.Eng. The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Robert Sim, P.Geo. and the Mineral Reserve Estimate by Andrew Sharp, P.Eng.

The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile on the “System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval” (SEDAR) website at www.sedar.com.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company recently completed a feasibility study on the Kutcho project and is advancing permitting with the objective of getting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp, please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

