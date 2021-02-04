Kutcho Copper Appoints Key Personnel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed Ms. Cherie Leeden to the Company’s Advisory Board and Mr. Mark Vendrig as Manager of Environment and Permitting.

Cherie Leeden

Ms. Leeden is a proven Resources executive with two decades of experience, including 10 years at public company board level. She has led businesses in senior positions at publicly traded companies as well as developed and built several successful resource focused start-ups. Ms. Leeden is experienced in capital raising, mergers & acquisitions, and complex joint venture negotiations. She has extensive technical experience from exploration through to mine construction, across a range of commodities, and has managed projects and companies in the Americas, Africa, and Australasia while holding leadership positions with Battery Minerals, Rio Tinto, LionOre and Strike Resources.Ms. Leeden holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Geology with Honours from the Western Australian School of Mines and is a member of the American Exploration and Mining Association, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Nevada Mining Association, and the Geological Society of Nevada. Ms. Leeden resides in Nevada, where she is a local Director of Hog Ranch Minerals Inc. for ASX listed Rex Minerals Ltd which is advancing a 1.4 million ounce gold project in Nevada and is CEO of Gold Bull Resources Corp (TSX-V:GBRC).Mark Vendrig M.Sc.

Mr. Vendrig has been involved in the mining industry for 28 years, working hands-on at mines before taking a role at SRK Consulting, where he became a principal consultant. Mr. Vendrig specializes in delivering exploration projects into operating mines and has helped numerous mining companies take their projects through environmental assessment and permitting. In projects, he works to eliminate environmental effects through design that leads to clean and straightforward closure. In the past twelve years, he has helped deliver Copper Mountain permitting in BC, lead the assessment of Oromin’s Sabodala Project in Senegal, and managed permitting of Puregold’s Red Lake Mine in Ontario. Mr. Vendrig is experienced working within the Canadian Federal and BC provincial processes and has managed comprehensive baseline studies, assessments and permitting applications. He is a skilled communicator and has participated in numerous successful community and First Nations consultation programs.Vince Sorace, President & CEO, stated, “We are pleased to welcome both Cherie and Mark to the Kutcho team. Cherie brings extensive corporate and technical experience to Kutcho with a breadth of knowledge in the mining markets that will help enhance the Company’s access to strategic opportunities and general market awareness of the Kutcho project. Mark has tremendous experience and success within the regulatory and permitting processes, and we look forward to his guidance and direction moving Kutcho forward through the Feasibility study and ultimately the full scope of the permitting process”Sue Craig has stepped down as VP of Community and Environment due to other commitments. The Company would like to thank Sue for her efforts in helping Kutcho Copper advance its community and environmental/permitting goals over the past few years. In addition, Rory Kutluoglu will change roles from VP Exploration & Development to Exploration Manager.About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “indicates”, “opportunity”, “possible” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the potential to convert inferred resources to indicated or measured resources, the potential to optimize the mine plan, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company’s plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company’s operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.





CBJ Newsmakers