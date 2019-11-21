Kutcho Copper Recovers 94.5% Copper and 89.3% Zinc in Metallurgical Locked Cycle Test Results for the Esso Lens

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results of ongoing metallurgical testing on its 100% owned Kutcho Project in British Columbia, Canada. These latest results show improved copper, zinc and silver recoveries, higher concentrate grades and improved separation of copper and zinc into their respective concentrates. This test program is part of the work completed or underway that is designed to support completion of a Feasibility Study for the Kutcho Project.

Leading up to recent Locked Cycle Tests extensive mineralogical evaluations carried out on drill core composites by QEMSCAN have been completed and incorporated into block models to fully quantify and characterize the mineralization in terms of mineral abundance important to controlling metallurgical performance. The study allowed the Company to accurately define copper deportment and speciation (chalcopyrite and bornite) and pyrite content as well as head grades reflective of the Measured and Indicated resource grade. This gives the Company an added measure of confidence in the metallurgical results and their representation of the Esso lens.The results were produced from a recent Locked Cycle Test completed on Esso lens material which is contemplated to be processed at a 50:50 blended ratio with Main lens material during the mid-years of production at the Kutcho Project. These results, in combination with those provided in the September 11, 2019 news release, demonstrate the robust nature of the developed Kutcho flowsheet.The recoveries of copper and zinc to their respective concentrates have improved significantly over the 2017 Pre-feasibility study (PFS) Life of Mine (LOM) results, including improved zinc concentrate grades and the rejection of zinc from the copper concentrate, to generate a cleaner, higher value copper concentrate, as shown in the tables below. Silver recovery was also significantly improved.

“We are extremely pleased with the metallurgical performance from our composite from the Esso deposit. We are looking forward to including these improved results in our upcoming Feasibility Study, where we believe they will have a positive impact on the economics of the Kutcho project,” said Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper.The flowsheet utilized for the Esso material bench scale test work is the same simplified flowsheet utilized for the Main deposit as reported in the September 11, 2019 news release. A single stage of flotation cleaning has been used in the copper circuit and only two stages of flotation cleaning were required in the zinc circuit. The currently contemplated process plant design incorporates a primary grind size target of 75 microns K 80. Regrinding was utilized in both the copper and zinc circuits with the copper cleaning circuit regrind being approximately 15 microns K 80 and the zinc cleaning circuit did not require a regrind. The total mass of material which will be subject to finer grinding is less than 20% of the anticipated mill feed.Qualified PersonTom Shouldice, Chief Executive Officer of Base Metallurgical Laboratories is a professional metallurgical engineer with over 20 years of experience in mineral processing. His relevant experience includes plant operations, project management, engineering and all aspects of metallurgical testing. Tom specializes in flotation and mineralogical interpretation in relation to metallurgical response. Mr. Shouldice is a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects” of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has reviewed and approved this press release.Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc. P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. Kutluoglu is the Company’s Vice President, Exploration & Development.About Kutcho Copper Corp.Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca .Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “indicates”, “opportunity”, “possible” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the potential to convert inferred resources to indicated or measured resources, the potential to optimize the mine plan, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company’s plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company’s operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

CBJ Newsmakers