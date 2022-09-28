Labour shortage in the construction industry in Québec: launch of Constructo-emplois.com

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Groupe Constructo, the leader in strategic information for the construction industry in Québec, announced the launch of Constructo-emplois.com, a comprehensive portal dedicated to employment in the construction industry throughout the province.

In Québec, the labour needs in the construction industry are estimated at 13,000 new workers per year for the next 5 years. In addition, the number of vacant positions for professionals working on construction sites, such as estimators, project managers and engineers, has also increased significantly over the years.

With Constructo-emplois.com, which is added to the portfolio of products already offered by Groupe Constructo, companies in the construction industry will have access to a more comprehensive service offering, addressing a pressing need for manpower and talent. Employers will be able to publish their openings in a simple and secure manner. Several features will allow them to promote their employer brand, and they will also benefit from further visibility through the various Groupe Constructo platforms and social media channels.

Candidates can easily navigate the site to find a job that best fits their ambitions. They will be able to create alerts and save searches. Moreover, in an effort to accelerate the application process, candidates will be able to apply directly online.

“More than ever, our clients need qualified workers but lack the time to search for the best candidates. We will be there to help them,” said Anik Girard, General Manager and Publisher of Groupe Constructo. “Each feature has been designed to meet client and candidate needs and is aligned with new trends. I am very proud of this project that we have just launched.”

Groupe Constructo, part of TC Transcontinental’s Media Sector, has been delivering strategic, value-added information, including calls for tenders, project briefs, bids submitted and contracts awarded, through its print and electronic media, to various players in the Quebec construction industry since 1963. It also partners with CGI for the management of the Electronic Tendering System (SEAO), the official system of the Québec government.

