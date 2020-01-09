Labrador Gold Provides Review of 2019 Exploration and Outlines Plans for 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LAB) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a review of its exploration activities completed during 2019. During 2020, LabGold intends to test the continuity of recently discovered mineralization at its Hopedale Project with a drilling program.

Roger Moss, President and CEO stated: “Exploration on both of our Labrador Projects during 2019 continued to successfully define areas of gold mineralization. These include the discovery of a new gold showing with assays from 1.67 to 8.26 g/t gold in grab samples at the Hopedale Project. This is located 500 metres along strike from the known Thurber Dog gold showing within a broader three kilometre stretch of anomalous gold in rock and soil. We look forward to continuing our systematic exploration, including drilling, of this mineralized system in 2020.”2019 Hopedale Project HighlightsDiscovered a new gold showing north of the Thurber Dog gold occurrence, grab samples from which assayed between 1.67 and 8.26 g/t Au.The Thurber Dog gold occurrence has assays in grab and channel samples from below detection up to 7.866 g/t Au, with 5 samples greater than 1 g/t Au and 16 samples assaying greater than 0.1 g/t Au.The discovery extends the potential strike length of gold mineralization by approximately 500 metres along strike to the north.The new showing occurs within a larger 3km trend of anomalous gold in rock and soil associated with the contact between mafic/ultramafic volcanic rocks and felsic volcanic rocks.2019 Ashuanipi Project HighlightsDiscovered a gold enriched zone near a high grade (8,973ppb) soil sample taken in 2018.The zone is defined by anomalous gold in both soil (below detection up to 1,746ppb Au and including 12 samples over 100ppb Au) and grab rock samples (below detection up to 2.35 g/t Au) that cover an area of 450 metres by 450 metres.A second area of gold mineralization associated with garnet-bearing gossanous gneiss also shows potential.Grab rock samples show values from below detection to 0.68 g/t Au with 10 samples showing values greater than 0.1 g/t Au over an area of 200m by 120m within a larger anomalous area of gold in soil samples.Note that grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the properties. Location of the new showing, Thurber Dog, Thurber North and Thurber South occurrences within the 3km long mineralized Thurber trend :

