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LaFleur Minerals Acquires McKenzie East Gold Project Expanding Val-d’Or Gold Portfolio; Advances Aggressive Drilling at Swanson Gold Project

LaFleur Minerals Acquires McKenzie East Gold Project Expanding Val-d’Or Gold Portfolio; Advances Aggressive Drilling at Swanson Gold Project

CBJ Newsmakers

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