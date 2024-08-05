Laivly and Procedureflow Partner to Bring AI-Powered Efficiency to Contact Centers 

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Procedureflow, a leading knowledge management software, today announced a strategic partnership with Laivly, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for contact centers. This collaboration will combine Procedureflow’s visual guidance with Laivly’s AI capabilities to help contact center teams deliver faster, more accurate, and consistent customer support and customer experiences.

Procedureflow’s platform guides agents through complex processes, reducing errors and improving operational efficiency. Laivly is helping some of the world’s biggest brands improve issues of cost, consistency, and productivity in their contact centers while keeping humans at the heart of customer service. By joining forces, Procedureflow and Laivly aim to provide organizations with comprehensive solutions that support agents in delivering exceptional customer support across every interaction and channel.

Procedureflow’s automation capabilities make it easier for organizations to reduce errors, boost efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With features like Power Shapes, teams can embed automation directly into their processes to streamline workflows and eliminate complexity. Task automation enables employees to complete manual updates, trigger CRM actions, and create tickets in seconds to free up valuable time for higher-impact work. Built-in calculators ensure real-time accuracy by instantly determining eligibility, payments, or balances, while display tables seamlessly sync data across systems, giving teams up-to-date information without the hassle of platform switching. Together, these tools empower organizations to elevate productivity and ensure every interaction is accurate, fast, and customer-support focused.

“Partnering with Laivly allows us to offer agents additional tools and insights to better serve customers,” said Dan Keddy, VP Partner Sales and Channel Management at Procedureflow. “Together, we can help contact centers operate more efficiently and elevate service quality across industries like Retail, BFSI, Hospitality, and Healthcare.”

The partnership highlights how AI and knowledge management work best when integrated. By combining Laivly’s intelligent automation with Procedureflow’s visual guidance, contact centers can create a reliable foundation for AI adoption. This ensures that information is always accurate, accessible, and actionable, which are critical factors for industries with strict compliance and regulatory requirements where consistency and accountability are essential to long-term success.

This collaboration reinforces both companies’ commitment to equipping organizations with solutions that simplify operations, improve accuracy, and enhance the customer experience. As customer expectations continue to rise, Procedureflow and Laivly are dedicated to helping businesses stay ahead with the tools, knowledge, and AI-driven insights needed to excel in today’s dynamic world of customer support and service.

About Procedureflow

Procedureflow turns text heavy processes into easy-to-follow visual guides that remain accurate, collaborative, and compliant. Give your team trusted knowledge they can navigate with confidence and count on to deliver exceptional service.

To learn how Procedureflow can help you, please contact us.

Contact:

Lisa Brodie

Director of Demand Generation

[email protected]

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/776006be-fa30-450c-85f9-1f51e651200d



CBJ Newsmakers