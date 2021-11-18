LANAI Outdoors Calls for New Distributors After Launching Revolutionary Premium Decking Product in the US

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LANAI Outdoors is excited to bring their cutting-edge premium PVC decking to the United States, following a successful launch into the Canadian market, and is welcoming new distribution partners.

Their truly innovative LANAI Premium Plank Decking replicates the beauty of genuine hardwood with the durability of high-end PVC, making it ideal for any North American climate.

“The U.S. decking market is ready for something better, and LANAI Premium Plank Decking is the answer,” says LANAI President, Dustin Wilson. “This is a completely new concept for decking, and after seeing its success in Canada, we know it’s perfect for the U.S. We’re excited to open LANAI up to new dealers across the country.”

Product highlights:

Made from 100% premium capped PVC

Truly different look: smaller gaps, hidden fasteners, beveled edges, and variegated coloring create an interior hardwood look in an exterior decking product

4″ x 48″ planks look more like interior floorboards

Extremely stable, with lineal channels that provide structural support

Resists slipping, UV, heat, insects, mold, scratching, and stains

Competitive in cost and install time to other quality composite and PVC decking brands

Decking Designed for Dealers

LANAI is the first and only decking product that is shipped on stackable 48″ x 48″ pallets. This solves logistics and storage constraints and protects against damage that leads to expensive product losses. This decking is in stock in our Canadian warehouse and ships anywhere in the U.S. within approximately 3-7 business days.

“LANAI is the future of decking. Customers love the look, contractors love the install process, and distributors love how easy it is to store, ship, and sell.” – Dustin Wilson, President

LANAI also offers comprehensive sales and marketing tools and one-on-one support to all distributors.

“This is an opportunity for U.S. decking distributors to lead the market with something completely unique,” says Wilson.

Distributors interested in carrying LANAI can reach out to Dustin Wilson at dustin@instoneproducts.ca. To learn more about LANAI, visit https://www.lanaioutdoors.com/.

About LANAI Outdoors

LANAI Outdoors was established in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in 2020, with a goal of filling the gap between beauty and durability in the decking industry. The team behind LANAI has been working in the LBM supply market for over 15 years and has developed an impeccable reputation for the highest quality products, service, and support. To learn more, visit https://www.lanaioutdoors.com/.

Press Contact

Dustin Wilson, President, LANAI Outdoors

dustin@instoneproducts.ca

