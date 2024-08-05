Latin Metals Expands Para Copper Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company“) – (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary Zafiro Mining S.A.C. has acquired additional mineral rights contiguous to the Para copper project (“Para” or the “Project“) in southern Peru. This acquisition expands the Project to the south and secures coverage over key drill targets (Figures 1 and 2).

Key Takeaways:

New Land Secured: Strategic acquisition of 300 hectares completes consolidation of 100%-owned Para Project

Strategic acquisition of 300 hectares completes consolidation of 100%-owned Para Project Drill Targets Defined: Multiple walk-up porphyry copper targets identified

Multiple walk-up porphyry copper targets identified Next Step Permitting: Drill permit process will start; Latin Metals is seeking an option partner to fund and operate

Drill permit process will start; Latin Metals is seeking an option partner to fund and operate Tier-1 Location: Para is situated in Peru’s Coastal Copper Belt with access to infrastructure and port facilities

Para is situated in Peru’s Coastal Copper Belt with access to infrastructure and port facilities Low-Cost Acquisition: New claim acquired for US$20,000 with no royalty obligations

Exploration data collected by Latin Metals, combined with historic data purchased from Vale Exploration Peru S.A.C. (“Vale“) (previous news release NR25-02, dated February 10, 2025), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vale Canada Limited, has been instrumental in defining multiple high-priority drill targets across the Para Project (Figures 1, 2, and 3). Vale previously completed target definition and secured drill permits but never conducted drilling.

“Our exploration team initially identified the Para project in 2023 through analysis of regional geochemical data,” stated Keith Henderson, President and CEO. “The integration of Vale’s comprehensive exploration data has allowed us to define clear porphyry-style drill targets. This new acquisition finalizes the consolidation of a high-quality, 100%-owned land position. We plan to initiate drill permitting shortly and are actively seeking a partner to fund and advance the project.”

Figure 1: Results of Latin Metals’ geochemical talus sampling survey showing favorable chemical zonation interpreted as centering on a porphyry system. Proximal and coincident copper and molybdenum anomalies are interpreted to overlie a porphyry system, and coincident zinc and lead anomalies are distal, surrounding the core copper-molybdenum anomalies. This pattern is typical of porphyry systems. New property acquisition shown.

Figure 2: Left. Geological mapping completed by Vale together with outlines of Vale’s geophysical Induced Polarization and Magnetic surveys. Right. Map combining results of geochemical rock sampling completed by Latin Metals and Vale. The cross-section A-B references Figure 3. New property acquisition shown.

Acquisition Details

The newly acquired 300-hectare claim lies directly south of the current Para property (Figures 1 and 2). It was purchased for US$20,000 in cash and is held 100% by Latin Metals, with no underlying royalties.

Project History

The Para Copper Project was previously explored by Vale Exploration Peru S.A.C. between 2013 and 2017. During this time, Vale conducted extensive groundwork, including geological mapping, collection of 282 geochemical rock samples, and completion of 18 line-kilometers of Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics, along with 44 line-kilometers of ground magnetic and radiometric surveys. Vale identified four priority drill targets totaling approximately 2,500 meters and secured a drill permit for the proposed program; however, no drilling was completed. Latin Metals acquired the project in 2023 and has since validated and expanded on Vale’s work through its own systematic geochemical sampling and interpretation, confirming the presence of multiple porphyry-style targets.

Figure 3: Cross section A-B. Drill holes shown were historically proposed and permitted by Vale but never drilled. Low magnetic susceptibility is interpreted as Phyllic alteration. High chargeability anomalies are interpreted to represent disseminated sulphide associated with a porphyry system. High resistivity is interpreted to result from silica within altered rocks. See Figure 2 for location of section.

Para Copper Project Background

The Para Copper Project is situated within Peru’s Coastal Copper Belt. This belt hosts several major deposits, and is known for its favorable geology, including porphyry copper systems. The region also offers exceptional infrastructure – with highway access, nearby power lines, and proximity to Pacific ports – making it highly attractive for exploration and potential mine development. Para now spans 2,200 hectares and is 100%-owned by Latin Metals.

QA/QC

The work program at Latin Metals’ Para project was designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company’s Vice President of Exploration, who oversees all aspects of operations, including quality control and quality assurance (QC/QA). A total of 208 talus samples were collected from 40 cm × 40 cm sampling areas, with a spacing of approximately 300–350 meters across the property. On-site personnel meticulously collected and tracked the samples, which were then securely sealed. The first batch of 56 samples was shipped to ALS Laboratory in Lima for multi-element analysis using inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), adhering to industry standards. The second batch of 152 samples was analyzed on-site using an Olympus Vanta C pXRF device. The gridded talus data integrates results from both surveys.

Data purchased from Vale was collected by Vale and was not supervised by Latin Metals staff. The data includes typical and appropriate geochemical quality control data including blanks, duplicates and standards. Geophysical data was collected and interpreted by third party contractors retained by Vale and appropriate quality control was utilized.

Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company’s qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an officer of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets.

Vale Data Purchase Agreement

Under the terms of a data purchase agreement, Vale delivered a comprehensive package of exploration data covering Latin Metals’ 100%-owned Para copper project (“Para”) and extending to the surrounding area. As consideration for the exploration data, the Company granted a time-limited Right of First Offer to Vale, which will become valid on completion of a prefeasibility study and expire in 2035.

