Latin Metals Expands Technical Expertise with Key Appointments to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) – (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF), is pleased to announce the expansion of its Technical Advisory Board with the appointments of highly respected industry experts, Fionnuala Devine and Mike Basha. Their addition, alongside current advisor Dan MacNeil, brings a wealth of technical knowledge and strategic insight that will significantly enhance the Company’s ability to advance its portfolio of high-potential projects in Argentina and Peru.

“From my first introduction to Latin Metals, I’ve been thoroughly impressed by the company’s extensive and well-positioned project portfolio in Argentina and Peru, and how well Keith and his team are executing the prospect generator model,” said Mr. Basha. “Having spent much of my career exploring for epithermal precious metal deposits and executing the prospect generator model, partly in Latin and South America, I’m eager to leverage my experience to help accelerate Latin Metals’ growth and further expand its footprint in these resource-rich regions. The potential for discovery in Argentina and Peru is beyond doubt, and I look forward to being a part of this exciting journey.”

Ms. Devine added: “Joining the technical advisory board is a great fit for me, particularly given my deep experience with porphyry projects in Argentina. The Esperanza copper-gold project stands out as a key opportunity, especially with the recent option agreement with Moxico Resources. I’m excited to see the exploration unfold, and I believe this partnership could unlock significant value in the coming months.”

The strengthening of Latin Metals’ Technical Advisory Board with these key appointments reflects the Company’s commitment to unlocking value from its extensive project portfolio and advancing its exploration efforts in South America.

Fionnuala Devine

Ms. Devine is a mineral exploration professional with 20 years of on-the-ground mineral exploration experience and academic study of mineral deposits. Over the past decade, she has been part of the team exploring the emerging Vicuña district in the central Andes of Chile-Argentina, developing the first comprehensive geologic map of the district and geological models for several of the recently discovered porphyry deposits at Filo del Sol, Josemaria and Los Helados. In 2024, the Vicuña exploration team were the winner of the PDAC Thayer Lindsey Award, recognizing the astonishing discoveries at Filo del Sol, Jose Maria and Los Helados over the past 15 years.

She brings a broad understanding of porphyry-epithermal systems, from regional to deposit scale, and a knowledge of relevant exploration methods. She has applied her skills and insight to exploration projects throughout the North American Cordillera and the Andes. Over her career, she has generated insightful mineral exploration compilations of many porphyry and epithermal copper-gold systems in the Canadian Cordillera, with a focus on combining new field observations and cutting-edge research with historical work.

Mike Basha

Mr. Basha is a professional engineer and geologist with over 35 years of experience working for major and junior exploration and mining companies in Canada, the USA, Mexico, Ecuador, and Finland. He has generated and worked on many grassroots to advanced exploration projects for a variety of mineral commodities.

Early in his career, he was co-discoverer of the Hammerdown gold deposit in Newfoundland. As VP of Exploration of Cornerstone Resources Ltd, he was instrumental in helping establish them in Ecuador. Solgold Plc recently acquired Cornerstone for $120 million.

He is also the founder, former CEO, and President of Aurion Resources Ltd, with assets in Northern Finland. While at Aurion, he acquired approximately 80 km along the Sirkka Shear Zone, primarily through staking, which forms the basis of the Aurion-B2Gold Joint Venture and hosts the Helmi Gold Prospect adjacent to Rupert Resources Ikkari Gold deposit. Mr. Basha staked the core of Aurion’s holdings in Finland, and under Mr. Basha’s direction, Aurion exploration teams made multiple discoveries, including the high-grade Aamurusko, Launi and Notches gold prospects, among others. He was also instrumental in bringing B2Gold and Kinross into Finland as Joint Venture partners and investors.

Incentive Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted 1,470,000 common share stock options (each, an “Option“) to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the grant date. Including this issuance, the Company has now set Options representing 71% of the issued and outstanding stock.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

