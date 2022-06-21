Launchpad is named a Technology Impact Awards Finalist for ‘Company of the Year: Export’

Vancouver, B.C. Canada, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Launchpad Technologies Inc. (“Launchpad” or “the Company”), a trailblazing provider of enterprise integration software and post-configuration support services, is honoured to have been named a “Company of the Year: Export” Finalist for the 2022 Technology Impact Awards (TIAs).

With the annual award from the BC Tech Association (BC Tech) celebrating a company that is succeeding on the world stage through the export of B.C.-developed tech, Launchpad is making an even more compelling case to win than it did in last year, when it was a TIAs winner in the “Company of the Year: Growth” category. In 2018, the company was founded with $500 in symbolic seed funding. Today:

68 percent of its $10-million-plus in revenue is generated outside Canada through export sales

69 percent of its 121 clients are located outside Canada

77 percent of its 26 partners are located outside Canada

Operations are based in 11 different global locations

More than doubling our revenue in 2021 without the help of any external financing to date

Fortune 500 and Future 500 clients include Walmart, General Motors, TIME Magazine, Salesforce, Tableau, Splunk, Bolt.com, and Freedom House

The Launchpad Team has nearly tripled in size since 2018

64 additional hires are planned for 2022

“I know I speak for the entire Launchpad Team in thanking BC Tech for this distinction,” said Launchpad Founder and CEO Bruce Qi. “We’d also like to extend our congratulations to the rest of this year’s Finalists. Launchpad’s accelerating global growth is a credit to our hard-working and dedicated Team members, who are ambitiously leading the era of digital transformation by helping companies of all sizes rise to the challenge of integrating and automating their apps, workflows and data.”

Before Launchpad’s founding, only enterprise-level and Fortune 500 companies could afford the costly platforms and services needed to integrate and automate siloed data and apps. Now, organizations of all sizes around the world can seamlessly connect and manage enterprise automation and data integration by leveraging Launchpad’s cloud-hosted and fully managed Paasport platform and post-configuration services that go above and beyond by providing long-tail support as part of clients’ subscriptions.

‘What is thrilling about this year’s 48 finalists is that they represent exceptional ambition in so many ways, from climate leadership to diversity and inclusion to using technology to solve challenges in traditional industries,” shared Jill Tipping, CEO of BC Tech. “It is inspiring to see how technology is transforming BC’s economy and creating new opportunities in every community in BC.”

“As humbled as we are to be counted among B.C.’s top exporters of home-grown tech, the driving ambition of the Launchpad Team is to become an anchor company in the provincial ecosystem by expanding globally,” Qi said. “Without our global strategy and positioning, it would have been impossible for us to expand so rapidly.”

This rapid global growth is the product of three factors, Qi said: “The first is our crystal-clear understanding of the global market’s challenges and our unique ability to turn those challenges into strengths. Second, our people-first culture extends all the way from our employees through to our partners and clients. And last but not least, our high level of experience enables us to provide unique and compelling value to our clients exactly when they need it, saving everyone time and money. Now we’re building on those strengths and our accelerating global momentum as we work toward even more ambitious goals over the next few years.”

ABOUT LAUNCHPAD TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Launchpad is a leading provider of next-generation integration platform capabilities and custom integration services for connecting and managing enterprise automation and data integration. No matter your mix of apps and workflows, we’ll build you an integration solution that’s rock solid today and scalable tomorrow. Get your integration started. Our experts and PaasportTM platform are here to handle it for you. Learn more: https://www.golaunchpad.io

ABOUT THE BC TECH ASSOCIATION

BC Tech is the largest member-led technology non-profit in British Columbia. We are dedicated to making BC the best place to grow and scale a tech company. Our work accelerates growth by helping members expand and diversify their talent pools, acquire new customers, and access capital. Tech is a key industry for BC’s future and builds resiliency in every sector. Today, every company is a tech company.

