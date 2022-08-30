Launchpad joins forces with Avalara to transform workflow efficiency and accounting

VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Launchpad Technologies Inc. (“Launchpad”), a trailblazing provider of enterprise integration software and post-configuration support services, is proud to announce that it has partnered with Avalara Inc., a Seattle-based global leader in cloud-based tax compliance automation.

By seamlessly integrating Avalara’s tax compliance solutions with Launchpad’s PaasportTM iPaaS platform, the partnership enables new and existing customers of either company to increase workflow efficiency while automating and digitally transforming their accounting functions.

“We are delighted to partner with Avalara to make automation easier and more rewarding for its customers around the world,” said Launchpad Founder and Principal Bruce Qi. “Increasing efficiency and productivity, while also taking care of workflow automation and apps, gives them a significant competitive advantage, especially with the PaasportTM iPaaS platform being truly scalable and managed 24/7.”

PaasportTM‘s Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) architecture is already purpose-built to efficiently integrate Avalara, and works seamlessly with all major software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps, including:

Sales & Marketing: Shopify, Salesforce, Amazon, Ebay, Etsy

Finance: QuickBooks Online, Sage Intacct, Oracle NetSuite, Xero

“Both of our companies deliver a technological edge to our clients with solutions that drive business outcomes and make organizations more efficient,” said Jermaine McKinnon, Sr. Manager, Strategic Alliances at Avalara. “This partnership allows Avalara to help Launchpad clients digitally transform their accounting departments in order to spend less time on non-revenue generating activities, and more time on processes that will impact their bottom lines.”

Before Launchpad’s founding, only enterprise-level and Fortune 500 companies could afford the costly platforms and services needed to integrate and automate siloed data and apps. Now, organizations of all sizes around the world can seamlessly connect and manage enterprise automation and data integration by leveraging both the PaasportTM platform and post-configuration services that go above and beyond by providing long-tail support as part of clients’ subscriptions.

ABOUT AVALARA

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

ABOUT LAUNCHPAD TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Launchpad is a leading provider of next-generation integration platform capabilities and custom integration services for connecting and managing enterprise automation and data integration. No matter your mix of apps and workflows, we’ll build you an integration solution that’s rock solid today and scalable tomorrow. Get your integration started. Our experts and PaasportTM platform are here to handle it for you. Learn more: golaunchpad.io

