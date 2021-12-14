Launchpad Technologies Joins Chargebee’s Technology Alliance Program as an ISV Partner to Provide Complementary Apps Automation & Integration Solutions to Chargebee Merchants

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Launchpad Technologies Inc. (“Launchpad”), a leading provider of next-generation integration platform capabilities and custom integration services for connecting and managing enterprise automation and data integration, is excited to announce that Launchpad is now an official Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner in Chargebee’s Technology Alliance Program. Chargebee’s platform helps businesses manage and grow revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes. Chargebee’s Technology Alliance Program helps partners, like Launchpad, use their complementary solutions to bring greater value and better end-user experiences through integrations and automation that support workflows for subscription-based businesses.

Leveraging Launchpad’s cloud-hosted Paasport iPaaS platform, Chargebee merchants can implement complementary integration and automation solutions to increase win rate and deal size, all without the cost of custom solutions. The partnership brings a powerful integration engine that can easily and seamlessly scale to enterprise level complexity.

“We’re excited to help Chargebee customers accelerate their business growth,” said Launchpad Founder and Principal, Bruce Qi. “More businesses than ever are realizing that a smart integration and automation strategy enables them to reduce time spent on repetitive manual data management while also avoiding costly human errors. Now Chargebee clients can rely on our scalable platform to support the integrations and automations to get their specific apps and business workflows to integrate seamlessly and reliably with Chargebee.”

Launchpad’s PaasportTM platform’s ESB (Enterprise Service Bus) architecture is purpose built to efficiently manage and scale with the data integration and automation needs of Chargebee merchants, no matter which leading SaaS apps they’re using, including:

Marketing & Sales: Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Active Campaign, MailChimp

Finance: QuickBooks Online, Sage Intacct, Oracle NetSuite, TaxJar, Xero

Helpdesk: Zendesk, Freshdesk, Groove

Analytics: Stitch Data, Baremetrics, Google Analytics

Collaboration: Slack, Intercom, Discord

Chargebee’s Head of Global Partnerships Eric Chan commented: “It’s a win-win to have Launchpad as a Partner on our Technology Alliance Program to offer greater flexibility to our merchants. At Chargebee, we are focused on providing simple solutions to complex challenges, and opening up a clear line of communication across apps and platforms makes it easier for companies to grow and change as they adjust to evolving demand. Our merchants can avoid duplicated efforts, billing inefficiencies, high churn and rigid pricing found when working across multiple systems. With Launchpad, we can connect everything together. so everyone wins.”

ABOUT CHARGEBEE

Chargebee is the subscription management platform that automates revenue operations of over 3500 high-growth subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. The SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals, including SeaS, eCommerce, e-learning, IoT, Publications, and more, manage and grow revenue by automating subscription, billing, invoicing, payments, and revenue recognition operations and provides key metrics, reports, and business insights. Founded in 2011, Chargebee counts businesses, like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, and Study.com amongst its global customer base. Learn more about Chargebee at www.chargebee.com.

ABOUT LAUNCHPAD TECHNOLOGIES INC. – WE INTEGRATE YOUR APPS. YOU SCALE FREELY.

Launchpad is a leading provider of next-generation integration platform capabilities and custom integration services for connecting and managing enterprise automation and data integration. No matter your mix of apps and workflows, we’ll build you an integration solution that’s rock solid today and scalable tomorrow. Get your integration started. Our experts and PaasportTM platform are here to handle it for you. Learn more: https://www.golaunchpad.io

ABOUT PAASPORT

Launchpad built Paasport to provide a worry-free, truly scalable integration platform that’s cloud hosted and fully managed & supported by the same team that develops and deploys your integrations. Free up your team. Let us plan, configure and manage your enterprise-grade integration on our Paasport iPaaS platform. Learn more: https://www.golaunchpad.io/solutions/paasport

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers