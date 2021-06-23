Launchpad Technologies Named Finalist in BC Tech’s 2021 Technology Impact Awards for “Company of the Year – Growth” Category

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VANCOUVER, BC (June 23, 2021) Launchpad Technologies Inc. (“Launchpad” or “the Company”), a leading provider of next-generation integration capabilities and custom development services for process workflow automation, applications and data integrations, is honoured to have been named a finalist in BC Tech’s 2021 Technology Impact Awards in the category of “Company of the Year – Growth”. The annual award acknowledges a high growth company demonstrating outstanding performance and potential to grow further.

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis the province’s tech sector pulled together to support our communities, help small businesses to adopt technology, provide reskilling programs and put workers displaced by Covid into new jobs in the tech sector,” said Jill Tipping, BC Tech President and CEO. “BC Tech companies built the resilience of British Columbia this year and the stories are inspiring! With more applicants than ever before, the TIAs celebrates a community of bold optimists and innovation.”

“We’d like to extend our appreciation to BC Tech for this distinction for outstanding growth as a tech company,” said Launchpad Founder and CEO, Bruce Qi. “We’d also like to extend our congratulations to the rest of this year’s finalists. We’re humbled and encouraged to be counted among such an incredible lineup of BC’s finest in the tech space. In particular, Acuva Technologies, Precision OS Technology, and Riipen Networks in the Company of the Year – Growth category, as well as everyone else who poured so much of their hearts and commitment into BC Tech over this past year.”

Qi added: “As a People-First principled company, our growth is always about more than just numbers and revenues, but we’re proud to have created 704% revenue growth in the past two years with no outside investment. It’s a real testament to the tremendous team we’ve been building over the last three and a half years. What makes this level of hyper growth possible is that our team members are not only experts in their respective areas, but that they also have great energy and dedication to our mission of being a leading BC-based and global tech company. It’s been a lot of hard work but also lots of fun to work as a team alongside our incredible partners and clients.”

Since starting on January 1st, 2018, Launchpad has grown rapidly, from a one-person team to multiple locations in North and South America. The Company is now on track to achieve 2,028% 4-year revenue growth by 2021, with 64 additional staff hires planned. Along the way, Launchpad has built a long list of delighted clients that includes Fortune 500 companies such as TIME Magazine, Cruise (General Motors Autonomous Vehicle), Silicon Valley Bank, Splunk, Salesforce, and BC and Canadian organizations such as O2E Brands (1-800-Got-Junk), FinCAD, Spence Diamonds and Safe Software, and more.

Qi added: “Our rapid growth is really a product of three factors: first, we’ve dug down to form a crystal clear understanding of the market needs and have delivered on them; second, our people-first culture extends all the way from our employees through to our partners and clients; and third, our team’s level of experience means we bring the right value at the right time to our clients, saving everyone time and money. Now we’ll continue to build on those strengths and this momentum as we work toward even more ambitious goals over the next few years. We’re also looking forward to continuing to give back to BC Tech and the greater tech community with the aim of becoming an anchor within the BC tech space.”

