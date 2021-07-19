Laurentian Bank Announces New Chief Information Technology Officer

MONTREAL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the “Laurentian Bank”, the “Bank”) announces the appointment of Beel Yaqub as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Technology Officer (CITO), effective July 12, 2021. As a member of the executive leadership team, Beel will help support the new strategic direction of the Bank, which focuses on cultivating a customer-first culture, driving an agile and innovative mindset and engaging and empowering its employees to work as One Team.

As Chief Information Technology Officer, Beel will oversee the modernization of the Bank’s IT systems and will oversee Laurentian Banks network infrastructure, cyber security, data privacy and management, application engineering, cloud enablement and IT vendor management. He will also directly contribute to the Bank’s ongoing strategic review.

“I am very pleased to announce Beel Yaqub’s appointment in this critical role as Laurentian Bank’s new Chief Information Technology Officer. With the acceleration of digitization, changing consumer needs and speed of change, Beel will bring new ideas, perspective and strategies as we drive to become a more agile and digitally enabled Bank.”

- Rania Llewellyn, President and Chief Executive Officer

Prior to joining Laurentian Bank, Beel served as Chief Data Officer and Senior Vice President at Royal Bank of Canada. He brings more than 20 years of experience and results, leading transformational change and driving performance across multiple technology and business disciplines, including nearly 15 years at major Canadian Banks. He holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.6 billion in balance sheet assets and $30.9 billion in assets under administration.

Information:

Jonathan Abecassis

Jonathan.abecassis@lbcfg.ca

438-368-8078

CBJ Newsmakers