Laurentian Bank Financial Group is supporting its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic

MONTREAL, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laurentian Bank Financial Group (LBCFG) is committed to supporting its personal and business customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LBCFG understands the challenges that its customers are facing and the concerns they may have about their financial situation due to current health crisis. “For our customers who are facing hardships because they are not able to work due to illness, job loss or other reasons related to the COVID-19 crisis, our message is simple: we are here for you”, said François Desjardins, President and CEO. “These are stressful times and our customers shouldn’t feel the need to choose between their health and their finances,” he added.Measures for Personal Customers

We invite personal customers from Laurentian Bank and B2B Bank who are having difficulty making payments on their loans, mortgages or other credit products to contact us. We are committed to working with them to help find solutions. As everyone’s situation is unique, they will be carefully reviewed on a case-by-case basis and relief measures – such as payment deferrals up to 6 months or special loans – may be available.Measures for Business Customers

Accommodations for business customers are available. We are proactively reaching out to our business customers but invite those in immediate need to contact their Account Manager to discuss solutions tailored to each situation.Measures to protect our Team members

We have taken steps to ensure the health and well-being of our customers and team members. Some of the steps we’ve taken so far include:1. Eliminating non-essential business travel, monitoring personal travel and requiring self-isolation due to travel or illness.

2. Increased the intensity of cleaning and installed dispensers of hand sanitizer at our various offices and locations.

3. Provided all team members with information on best hygiene practices that are recommended by public health authorities.

4. Implemented social distancing measures and separated our workforce to minimize the number of individuals at any given location.

5. Activated business continuity plans to ensure minimal interruption of service to our customersFor Laurentian Bank updates on COVID-19, please visit our website www.laurentianbank.com.About Laurentian Bank Financial GroupFounded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).With more than 3,200 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.The Group has $44 billion in balance sheet assets and $29 billion in assets under administration.Information:Hélène Soulard

Assistant Vice President, Communications

514-284-4500, extension 40015

helene.soulard@lbcfg.ca

