Laurentian Bank of Canada decreases its USD base rate in Canada

MONTREAL, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) decreases its USD base rate in Canada by 50 basis points from 5.25% to 4.75%, effective March 6, 2020.

About Laurentian Bank Financial GroupFounded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).With more than 3,200 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.The Group has $44 billion in balance sheet assets and $29 billion in assets under administration.Information:Hélène Soulard

Assistant Vice President, Communications

514-284-4500, extension 40015

helene.soulard@lbcfg.ca

CBJ Newsmakers