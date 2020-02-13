Lawsuit Alleges Juul Targeted Teens

CBJ — Documents filed in a Massachusetts court allege E-cigarette maker Juul Labs purchased online advertisements on teen-focused websites for Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Seventeen magazine after it launched its first product in 2015.

The documents are part of a lawsuit being filed against Juul, which claims it never consciously targeted teens to purchase its vaping products.

The Massachusetts attorney general’s office strongly disagrees with Juul’s assertions that it did not target adolescents.

Advertising purchases began in June 2015, when the product launched, and continued into the following year.

A third-party marketing firm hired by Juul proposed a campaign that would have identified the company as tech-firm that had invented better products, presumably with less health risks, than conventional cigarettes.

