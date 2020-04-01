MONTREAL, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Le Château Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: CTU) today announced that it has extended its $70 million asset-based senior credit facility and its $15 million asset-based subordinated term loan until December 31, 2020. The interest rates, constraints and covenants under the asset-based senior credit facility and the term loan remain the same. The availability of loans under each credit agreement is subject to the constraints of the Company’s borrowing base and to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

CBJ Newsmakers